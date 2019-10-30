Twitter Imagines ‘Life Before’ These Essentials Were Invented With Relatable Bollywood Memes

How do you think the human race would have dealt with life without some major inventions? It's hard and might need some serious-time imagining.

But maybe not so hard with the help of Twitter, which does what it does the best. Blesses your life with memes.

Recently, Twitter latched onto "People Before Invention" leaving netizens in fits of laughter by depicting life before the "inventions" took place.

In this current age, when most information on the Internet bring out the negativity of our world, memes take the edge off. They have this uncanny ability to turn any situation on its head leaving one LOL-ing

Here are some of the best yet relatable memes of the lot:

We still have this, don't we?

The first car insurance was created in 1897People before that: pic.twitter.com/BpW0Fl7Onk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 30, 2019

Hmm, this audio from Om Shanti Om could actually work out as a fire alarm.

Fire alarm was invented in 1902People before 1902 : pic.twitter.com/DEHJLjYTyI — Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019

Who can guess this movie or recall this 'impossible' fight scene?

First dragger invented between 2400 - 2000 BC People before that - pic.twitter.com/PRIRJxfbBF — Harsh dubey (@Harshdu74836928) October 30, 2019

Ouch, that hurt!

The first iphone was launched in 2007 People before 2007 - pic.twitter.com/pomle0AzSv — Meme_Giri 💯 (@The_Meme_Giri) October 30, 2019

In DJ Khalid's famous words - Another one.

First heart transplant was invented in 1967...South Indian people before 1967 pic.twitter.com/dU08KAeZ6I — Dnyaneshwar_Dk7 (@DnyaneshwarGk7) October 29, 2019

We wish so!

First Bank was established in 1624.People before that : pic.twitter.com/GRubTwRCTc — सौम् Yeah (@soumyastic) October 29, 2019

Savage level Indians.

*Sunglasses were invented in 12th century*Pakistanis even after 12th century: pic.twitter.com/CDGQYIXpMc — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 30, 2019

Hashtag relatable.

Truecaller was launched in 2009 People before that pic.twitter.com/pKxGAPD7tH — ʀᴀᴊ ⛹ (@memeskaraj) October 30, 2019

Another one from Bollywood.

Language was first developed 2 million years agoPeople before rhat: pic.twitter.com/cmdnyo6hUf — Javed 🇮🇳 (@JwitterOrdan) October 29, 2019

And another one.

Ultrasound was first used in 1956People before 1956 : pic.twitter.com/893aaldPeH — Eleven (@IamShree_) October 29, 2019

And another one.

Bulletproof jacket was invented in 1897 People before 1897 : pic.twitter.com/6mkm1I6d2P — डॉक्टर मारलो (@RocketSaiyyaa) October 30, 2019

Bollywood seems to have predicted life before inventions long back.

Doorbell was invented in 1831 People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt — Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019

