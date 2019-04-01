Twitter in Love With Celebrity Interview of Overexcited Anchor with Bored Rockstar

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

Love that dude... That was a very Cure-ish thing to say... — Michael (@BoiseYankeeGuy) April 1, 2019

The best reply! — Leslie Chiocco (@lesliech1) April 1, 2019

Robert Smith is awesome, here’s a fun blurb from his Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/e2X24h1g9e — Ryan Edson (@RJamesE) March 31, 2019

He’s so awesome. In his house, his landline has no ringtone, so he never hears if anybody’s calling.



Instead, he walks by it sometimes and just picks it up at random to see if anybody’s actually calling him. — Mike (@LeftWingMike) March 31, 2019

Red carpet interviews are usually the bane of celebrities in which they are forced to answer the most inane questions in the middle of screaming crowds and have to act enthusiastic for the benefit of the cameras. However, Robert Smith, the frontman of genre-bending British band, The Cure, was having none of it.The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a celebrity-studded event on Friday night but that piece of news has been eclipsed by Smith's interview on the red carpet, in a clip which has been viewed more than nine million times.In it, an overexcited American anchor can be seen (and heard) bubbling over with enthusiasm as she guides a clearly reluctant Smith for a short interview, in which she asks him if he's excited as she is. A bemused Smith just says, "By the sounds of it, no."Given that The Cure is known for its melancholic melodies and lachrymose lyrics, Smith's reaction came as no surprise to his legions of fans around the world. Indeed, people all over the world adored Smith's deadpan delivery and refusal to play along and made no bones about it.Acts can be inducted into the Hall of Fame 25 years after their first commercial music release.The Cure -- known for enduring New Wave hits including Lovesong -- has had a number of lineup swaps over its more than 40 years in the business, but always included frontman Smith. The 59-year-old known for his wailing voice and deathly complexion appeared with his signature shock of black hair and raccoon eyeliner.Smith ran through a laundry list of thanks before picking up his guitar for the band's performance. "I'd rather use the allocated time to play some music," he said, later telling journalists he's "not quite sure about the whole thing.""At the same time, there are people in it who are my heroes. It would be really, really wrong of me to be anything other than delighted," he said, before adding, with a smile cracking through his messy red lipstick, "How's that? I'm gonna run for office."(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)