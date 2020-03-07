Twitter India Shares Heartwarming Video of Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Remembering Her Mother

Sushma Swaraj was pretty active on Twitter during her tenure as External Affairs minister. She was prompt in responding to tweets and helped reunite families.

To pay respect to the late BJP stalwart, who died on August 6, 2019, Twitter India has posted a special video that features her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

In over 2-minute video, Bansuri recalls how her mother used to be active on the micro-blogging site and would always say that it was “celebration of democracy.” She added that her mother used to "literally" draft every tweet "meticulously".

"She used Twitter I think very effectively for two things, one for putting her point of view across and second for ensuring she was helping Indians all across the globe," Bansuri said.

Basuri, an advocate with the Supreme Court, started the video in a very emotional manner which highlights the bond that she shared with her mother. She introduced herself saying, “I am blessed to be Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.”

"There was not a secret kept from her and she did not miss a single report card. My entire life she did not miss a single PTA…I really wish she was here for this as well,” she added.

Bansuri even explained how she followed her mother’s footsteps and became an advocate.

The daughter of Sushma Swaraj and Kaushal Swaraj recalled a "heart wrenching" incident where an Indian woman went to the UK but was abandoned by her travel agent in a refugee camp in Germany along with her 8-year-old daughter. The woman made a video and it was tweeted and Sushma Swaraj was tagged.

"Within one hour, of that tweet, my mother started working towards bringing her back home," she said.

When asked to describe her mother Sushma Swaraj in five words, Bansuri got emotional. "This is a tough one. Amazing, awe-inspiring, innocent, fearless, and I would say missed.”

#TwitterDiplomat: Late @SushmaSwaraj was a fierce advocate for using Twitter for governance, connecting with Indians across the world. She Tweeted for #EveryWoman pic.twitter.com/t0p6NKvKYd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) March 6, 2020

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 56,800 times. It has received over 2,200 likes and a number of people took to the comment section to react to the video.

Sushmaji was a grate human being and we too miss her too much. — HITESH (@shah_hit) March 6, 2020

I am very happy to see you.. you are so graceful.. just like sushma ji.. welcome on Twitter. We all love you. — Sakshi Raghuwanshi (@SakshiRaghuwa14) March 6, 2020

Last line made me cry

She miss by every Indian @governorswaraj — Poornima Chouhan (@PoornimaChouha6) March 6, 2020

The most loved and respected. Miss you — The Ugly Truth (@bhairavmehta_) March 6, 2020

Sushma was a all time great leader of India. you are so graceful just like sushma ji.. welcome on Twitter. — Darshan Singh Rathore (@dtrrathore1) March 6, 2020

@SushmaSwaraj Madam was one of the finest, best leader. A huge respect for her from the bottom of my heart. — Syed Imran Ahmed (@258imranSyed) March 6, 2020

Thank you @BansuriSwaraj for sharing these beautiful words about the immortal soul. #Missed #Missing ma'am for sure. — अभिषेक झा (@bhartiyabhakt) March 7, 2020

Your mother was a great person. Brilliant, genuinely helpful. Second time when I met her in her official residence (EAM) gave a printed form how helpful she was to people in distress . I didn`t think it was appropriate for me to praise her in front, so I wrote it — Dr. N. Ravindra Shetty (@DrNRavindraShe1) March 6, 2020

SpeechLess to share comments



But Amazed



India Needs much more Women Empowerment & stronger voice likes SushmaMam#WeFound 1 in BansuriMam



Want to see more of BansuriMam in Public Debates — MahavirS ProvenEnlightened (@corporate_mahi) March 6, 2020

Sushma Swaraj died after suffering a cardiac arrest n August 6, 2019.



