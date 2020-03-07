English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Twitter India Shares Heartwarming Video of Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Remembering Her Mother

To pay respect to the late BJP stalwart, who died on August 6, 2019, Twitter India has posted a special video that features her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj was pretty active on Twitter during her tenure as External Affairs minister. She was prompt in responding to tweets and helped reunite families.

In over 2-minute video, Bansuri recalls how her mother used to be active on the micro-blogging site and would always say that it was “celebration of democracy.” She added that her mother used to "literally" draft every tweet "meticulously".

"She used Twitter I think very effectively for two things, one for putting her point of view across and second for ensuring she was helping Indians all across the globe," Bansuri said.

Basuri, an advocate with the Supreme Court, started the video in a very emotional manner which highlights the bond that she shared with her mother. She introduced herself saying, “I am blessed to be Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.”

"There was not a secret kept from her and she did not miss a single report card. My entire life she did not miss a single PTA…I really wish she was here for this as well,” she added.

Bansuri even explained how she followed her mother’s footsteps and became an advocate.

The daughter of Sushma Swaraj and Kaushal Swaraj recalled a "heart wrenching" incident where an Indian woman went to the UK but was abandoned by her travel agent in a refugee camp in Germany along with her 8-year-old daughter. The woman made a video and it was tweeted and Sushma Swaraj was tagged.

"Within one hour, of that tweet, my mother started working towards bringing her back home," she said.

When asked to describe her mother Sushma Swaraj in five words, Bansuri got emotional. "This is a tough one. Amazing, awe-inspiring, innocent, fearless, and I would say missed.”

Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 56,800 times. It has received over 2,200 likes and a number of people took to the comment section to react to the video.

Sushma Swaraj died after suffering a cardiac arrest n August 6, 2019.


