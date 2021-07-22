CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Twitter Is All Praises For Indira Gandhi's Typewritten Letter To JRD Tata
3-MIN READ

Twitter Is All Praises For Indira Gandhi's Typewritten Letter To JRD Tata

The letter by Indira Gandhi to JRD Tata went viral on Twitter. Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka

Harsh Goenka shared on Twitter an old letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to industrialist JRD Tata.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared a letter written by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to owner of Tata Group of Companies, JRD Tata, and Twitter has been having a discussion over it.

“A very personal letter exchange between a powerful Prime Minister and a giant industrialist. Sheer class!" Goenka wrote, along with a picture of the letter. The typewritten letter, dated July 5, 1973, has “Prime Minister’s House, New Delhi" written in red letters, and Gandhi’s signature. Gandhi addresses Tata as “dear Jeh".

The letter is in response to Tata gifting Gandhi with some perfumes, to which she humourously replied that even though she did not usually use perfumes, she would like to experiment with the presents. She went on to say that she was “so cut off from the ‘chic’ world" that she did not know the perfumes in question. More importantly, Gandhi asks Tata to come visit her “to convey any views- favourable or critical". She signed off with good wishes to Tata and his wife Thelly.

Twitter users were enthused by the exchange. One user congratulated Goenka for bringing out a “gem" and was thanked by the industrialist in return.

Another user shared an old black-and-white photograph, with a personal anecdote about Gandhi. “As a very young woman I travelled with her in Lucknow," she wrote, “in an open jeep, simple Tussar silk Saree, naturally rosy cheeks and so warm, held me lightly so I wouldn’t fall".

One user said JRD Tata used to be a “prolific writer of letters" himself.

A user reminisced the “era of typewritten letters" and shared one written by Aditya V Birla. Another was nostalgic over the concept of letters in general.

The discussion on the social media platform naturally got political and parallels were drawn to contemporary times.

Some broached an interesting question regarding politicians accepting presents from businessmen and industrialists, and vice versa. In response, some argued that gifts within a “small price range" were not much more than courtesy.

The overall sentiment was that of nostalgia.

Goenka’s original post has now over 7,000 likes on Twitter.

first published:July 22, 2021, 13:04 IST