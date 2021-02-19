News18 Logo

Twitter is Asking People to Name Their +1 for Mars Trip. Elon Musk, Are You Ready?

File image of Mars.

NASA's Perseverance rover has successfully landed on Mars. Now, Twitter wants to know about your plans for the Martian world.

Buzz Staff

Mars is fascinating. The Red Planet which has been of particular interest to humanity for decades witnessed the landing of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance on Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. Now, Twitter wants to know about your plans should you visit the Martian world.

The Perseverance rover is carrying seven instruments to conduct an "unprecedented science and test new technology on the Red Planet," according to NASA. As it spends one Mars year which is equal to two years on Earth, the rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life, which will advance NASA's mission to explore the history of habitability on Mars.

The rover has a drill which it will use to collect core samples of Martian rock and soil, then store them in sealed tubes for pickup by a future mission that would take them back to Earth for detailed analysis.

On Friday, moments after touchdown, Perseverance beamed back its first black-and-white images from the Martian surface, one of them showing the rover’s shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site.

"Hello, world. My first look at my forever home," it wrote.

The successful landing on Mars had space enthusiasts break into celebrations on Twitter and understandably so. But what if you were to visit Mars? Who would your +1 be?

Ahead of the rover landing, Twitter's official handle put out a simple question and it received a lot of attention from brands and netizens.

Oops.

Twitter on Mars?

Limited offer only.

Mars and there's no mention of Elon Musk? Impossible.

Can you, Santa?

We are getting greedy, aren't we?

Taking Matt Damon back to Mars? Good luck. Well, at least, we have some potatoes to eat.

Cats can withstand the sun, tbh.

Well...

Meanwhile, reaching getting to Mars is no cakewalk.

The Perseverance landing represented the riskiest part of two-year, $2.7 billion endeavours whose primary aim is to search for possible fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago, when the fourth planet from the sun was warmer, wetter and potentially hospitable to life.


