Twitter is Busy Debating the Right Way to Draw an 'X' and Now We're Confused Too
What's the correct way to draw an X? A simple question has kicked off a global debate on Twitter.
Image by @SMASEY / Twitter
Well, the ever-curious Janes and Johns of Twitter have now come up with a new head-scratcher. As of the time of writing, many of them were fiercely debating a simple question — How do you draw an 'X'?
And no, it has nothing to do with the upcoming Valentine's Day or your insipid love life.
But really, how many ways are there to write an English alphabet even if it is the edgy 'X'?
There are apparently eight (Yes, you read that right) ways to write X, claims Twitter account @SMASEY.
"...this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke," wrote @SMASEY before kicking off a global debate.
Posted on Sunday, the tweet has gone viral with nearly 10K retweets.
Also this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke pic.twitter.com/a0WTl8WT7P— sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019
Some were sure of their answer.
7 is the only way— messy old asian (@tribranchvo) January 20, 2019
decent 7— Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) January 21, 2019
January 20, 2019
8.— Eddie (@NinjaJenssen) January 20, 2019
People who draw bottom to top are also the ones that put their toilet paper on the holder the wrong way.
Number 8 but the plot twist is that I mostly write my Xs like this: pic.twitter.com/Gk8dP2Tvq2— Nightskin - Melanin in the creases of my palms (@MizzayTee) January 20, 2019
7— Casey (@Caseyul8r) January 20, 2019
8 all day— Ned Cregeen (@NCregeen) January 20, 2019
i do 6 but im also a proven stupid idiot— Megan Amram (@meganamram) January 20, 2019
Anyone who doesn't do 7 is a freak— ℤ' (@ZappasMuzzie) January 20, 2019
8. is the only correct way ♀️— ☃️miss_wking☃️ (@miss_wking) January 20, 2019
WTF? Who doesn't do 7?!— Marc Roberts (@MarcSRoberts) January 20, 2019
Some, however, weren't.
6— Leify (@LeifTheTank) January 20, 2019
Actually im 7— Leify (@LeifTheTank) January 20, 2019
No wait im 8, lol— Leify (@LeifTheTank) January 20, 2019
Of course, there were many who just wanted to watch the world burn.
This is how you draw an X. pic.twitter.com/m1u61LBS1q— Neorice University (@Neoriceisgood) January 20, 2019
Like this pic.twitter.com/7CZ9HK6Q0r— Trevor Wallace (@TrevWall) January 20, 2019
hello welcome to my ted talk pic.twitter.com/Y4VBsydVF0— Bendrick (@KingBendrick) January 20, 2019
sat here testing myself pic.twitter.com/3B9RQETgSC— ً (@bcfchxrry) January 20, 2019
The only correct way pic.twitter.com/ZPPv5jsv6E— KAYCEEE | FC2019 (@zigstripes) January 20, 2019
British comedian and author Stephen Fry too joined in with his take.
I’m a 7— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 20, 2019
@SMASEY later followed her tweet by saying, "General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries." While others believed that being left-handed or right influences the way you write the alphabet.
I'm 7, which one are you?
General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries— sixers smasey (@SMASEY) January 20, 2019
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
- Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
- Amitabh Bachchan: I'm Alive Today Because of Bal Thackeray
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s