Twitter is Busy Debating the Right Way to Draw an 'X' and Now We're Confused Too

What's the correct way to draw an X? A simple question has kicked off a global debate on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 21, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Image by @SMASEY / Twitter
The Internet is a funny place. Remember the white/gold dress or blue/black dress argument or the Yanny-Laurel debate that caused a thousand heads to simultaneously ache across the globe?

Well, the ever-curious Janes and Johns of Twitter have now come up with a new head-scratcher. As of the time of writing, many of them were fiercely debating a simple question — How do you draw an 'X'?

And no, it has nothing to do with the upcoming Valentine's Day or your insipid love life.

But really, how many ways are there to write an English alphabet even if it is the edgy 'X'?

There are apparently eight (Yes, you read that right) ways to write X, claims Twitter account @SMASEY.

"...this is so interesting to me - which way do you draw an X? Colored line being the first stroke," wrote @SMASEY before kicking off a global debate.

Posted on Sunday, the tweet has gone viral with nearly 10K retweets.




Some were sure of their answer.


































Some, however, weren't.










Of course, there were many who just wanted to watch the world burn.
















British comedian and author Stephen Fry too joined in with his take.




@SMASEY later followed her tweet by saying, "General consensus is that Americans do 7 & 8 while UK does 5 & 6. Probably how we were taught. Not sure about other countries." While others believed that being left-handed or right influences the way you write the alphabet.

I'm 7, which one are you?




facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

