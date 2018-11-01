GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it

Have you cleaned your house yet?

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
Image credits: @MallickRizwan / Twitter
"Diwali Dhamaka: 70% off on all merchandise!"

A quick scroll on your phone and this is all you'll see this week. The smell of fresh paint, lit houses and streets, diyas, kurtas, and a lot of mithai that put cheat days to shame. It's Diwali! It's also the time when our moms push us do the Diwali ki safai in the hope that goddess Lakshmi will come and bless the house.

In a time-strapped 21st century, millennials are struggling to find time with their families. And a recent survey says a majority of Indians feel that cleaning up the house for Diwali is a great way to spend time with family.

So it's a win-win situation. And quite naturally, the janta on Twitter has been abuzz with jokes as we near the festivities.



































