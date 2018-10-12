GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter is Busy Roasting Google Pixel's Enormous Notch, Samsung Joins the Party

Also, Google lets you hide the notch now.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Twitter is Busy Roasting Google Pixel's Enormous Notch, Samsung Joins the Party
Image credits: @Hassan_Rehman09 / Twitter (Photoshopped image, not the actual notch)
After much anticipation, Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL were unveiled at the Made by Google 2018 event, earlier this week.

The successors to last year’s Pixel phones focus a lot on the camera quality again, as well as the artificial intelligence (AI) that works in the background.

But as much as the previous generation Pixel was appreciated by the tech world for its camera and simplistic design, this year's Pixel 3 XL with a 6.3-inch screen hasn't gone down too well with the smartphone enthusiasts.

The giant camera notch on the screen of XL variant has given the Internet nightmares and Netizens are furiously tweeting away showing their top-notch displeasure with it.





























To make things worse for Google, Samsung, easily one of the biggest beneficiaries of Android, didn't shy away from taking digs at Google's latest phone. Yes, the official handle of Korean phone maker was busy mocking the Pixel notch on Twitter.






And when one user fired back at Samsung with a Galaxy Note 7 joke, they had a cheeky response.



But there is FINALLY some good news for Pixel 3 XL users and the notch haters.

While companies such as Huawei, Xiaomi or OnePlus give you an easy option to hide the notch directly in the Android settings, it's a bit complicated to do away the notch on the XL variant.

Here's how you can hide the notch:

Android settings > System > About Phone > Build number > Tap 5-6 times on it > Re-enter your pin



These steps will prompt: “You are now a developer!” Now go back to System page where you'll see Developer Options. Scroll through the options, tap on Device Cutout, and then tap Hide.

This is how it looks without the controversial notch.






And for some weird reason, Google gives you an option to keep two notches. Because why not?



In case, you are still confused about the whole notch fiasco, Unbox Therapy does a good job explaining it here.



What do you prefer? Notch or no notch?




The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be arriving in India on November 1, and pre-orders start on October 11 on Flipkart, Airtel’s online store, and at offline partners including Reliance Digital and Croma.

 
