Twitter is Busy Roasting Google Pixel's Enormous Notch, Samsung Joins the Party
Also, Google lets you hide the notch now.
Image credits: @Hassan_Rehman09 / Twitter (Photoshopped image, not the actual notch)
The successors to last year’s Pixel phones focus a lot on the camera quality again, as well as the artificial intelligence (AI) that works in the background.
But as much as the previous generation Pixel was appreciated by the tech world for its camera and simplistic design, this year's Pixel 3 XL with a 6.3-inch screen hasn't gone down too well with the smartphone enthusiasts.
The giant camera notch on the screen of XL variant has given the Internet nightmares and Netizens are furiously tweeting away showing their top-notch displeasure with it.
So after all the mockery Google gave Apple for that notch. Introducing Google Pixel 3 😂#madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/F70h5jYxYq
— Myyke Olasebikan (@real_myyke) October 9, 2018
Google Hardware Team: "Let's add the biggest notch AND a chin to the new Pixel phone. We know better than our customers." pic.twitter.com/zaD485nBvQ
— ThioJoe (@thiojoe) October 9, 2018
my Face when I see The Pixel 3 Notch pic.twitter.com/e6WAr3hSIr
— AntiX_Twitch (@RustyOnionsYouT) October 10, 2018
The Pixel 3 does not really try to hide the notch, it’s just huge and there and in the way. pic.twitter.com/dDeGFn3IYc
— nilay patel (@reckless) October 9, 2018
the notch on the Google Pixel 3 XL just makes me ask.... WHY?! pic.twitter.com/wnRATYxWWy
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 6, 2018
Leaked image of Google Pixel 5 xl aka Google Pixel 5 Notch #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/tEaZukFawJ
— Hassan Rehman (@Hassan_Rehman09) October 9, 2018
The Google Pixel 3 XL! Wow, just wow!#GooglePixel3XL #notch #NotchDisplay #notchgate #thatnotchthough pic.twitter.com/UfcDF6x16Q
— Marlon (@_MarlonJames) October 9, 2018
hmm - Chrome tabs looking like the Pixel 3XL Notch.. pic.twitter.com/YFcYF6UBGO
— Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) October 8, 2018
Love the pixel 3! Only complaint; needs a bigger notch #madebygoogle #Pixel3 pic.twitter.com/FQRTARjKkP
— David Hale (@realdavidhale) October 9, 2018
So I don’t have a problem with the Pixel 3 XL’s notch. But once you notice that the top corners and bottom corners of the display don’t have the same radius, you can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/BSrQlL1Bjx
— Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) October 11, 2018
To make things worse for Google, Samsung, easily one of the biggest beneficiaries of Android, didn't shy away from taking digs at Google's latest phone. Yes, the official handle of Korean phone maker was busy mocking the Pixel notch on Twitter.
You could land a plane on it.
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 9, 2018
Time to botch the notch.
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 10, 2018
And when one user fired back at Samsung with a Galaxy Note 7 joke, they had a cheeky response.
Can we borrow the time machine you used for that joke?
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) October 11, 2018
But there is FINALLY some good news for Pixel 3 XL users and the notch haters.
While companies such as Huawei, Xiaomi or OnePlus give you an easy option to hide the notch directly in the Android settings, it's a bit complicated to do away the notch on the XL variant.
Here's how you can hide the notch:
Android settings > System > About Phone > Build number > Tap 5-6 times on it > Re-enter your pin
These steps will prompt: “You are now a developer!” Now go back to System page where you'll see Developer Options. Scroll through the options, tap on Device Cutout, and then tap Hide.
This is how it looks without the controversial notch.
Pixel 3 XL with notch disabled. pic.twitter.com/y8gcadeH5Y
— Lewis Hilsenteger (@UnboxTherapy) October 10, 2018
Pixel 3 XL: notch on / notch off pic.twitter.com/qohBP6VZqu
— Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) October 10, 2018
And for some weird reason, Google gives you an option to keep two notches. Because why not?
One notch isn’t enough. Rocking two on my Pixel 3 XL. pic.twitter.com/ZeCfmw5t8H
— Danny Winget (@superscientific) October 10, 2018
In case, you are still confused about the whole notch fiasco, Unbox Therapy does a good job explaining it here.
What do you prefer? Notch or no notch?
Notch on, notch off. Current Android P developer option, which isn't new. Not sure yet if the option Google has confirmed is this, or some kind of user-facing setting that will put time/date/notifs up there. pic.twitter.com/4cpebmUoYq
— Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) October 10, 2018
The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be arriving in India on November 1, and pre-orders start on October 11 on Flipkart, Airtel’s online store, and at offline partners including Reliance Digital and Croma.
