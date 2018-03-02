GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes

If you happen to be at the office today, these Holi jokes will lighten you up.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 2, 2018, 12:09 PM IST
Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes
Photo credits: AIB | Youtube
Holi, the festival of colours, is when we paint the town in hues of the rainbow.

One cannot simply ask Holi kab hai? without asking Kab hai Holi?

Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil.

Celebrated with gulaal (that generally doesn't go off your nails for weeks), gujiya, bhaang and Rang Barse blasting on the speakers of your society, it is also the day when your clothes become the pocha.


Hindu-festival-of-colors

Twitterati too are celebrating the festival with these colourful jokes.

Here's the exhibit:


































And some blast from the past.









