Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes

Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

The opposite of Diwali is Holi. Because you wear new clothes on Diwali.#HappyHoli — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2018

Pic 1 - How I think I look like while playing holi.



Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.



Tweet inspiration -@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV — Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018

I bought a Hen. Named her 'Holika'.

Meet Holika dahan pic.twitter.com/dLA6DAl9ld — Professor GyaanCho™🇮🇳 (@theHasnainRaza) March 1, 2018

My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

Don't judge Modiji ,He is playing holi with Jr. Trudeau.

Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/ZbUAWMl1Er — Sharma Roll 🌯 (@ManyFacedAnkit) February 24, 2018

Kids get their clothes multi-coloured while painting



Adults while playing Holi



Legends do it eveyday#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Uh490RB1IM — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 2, 2018

There will always be that one guy who screams in the middle “HOLI HAI” just so everyone doesn’t get confused and start thinking it’s Diwali. — chillmonger (@krazyfrog) March 27, 2013

Rang de Basanti, mere paas khatam ho gaya hai. — nyn (@UniqueIdiot_) March 27, 2013

"Bura maano ya na maano holi hai"

― Irrfan Khan — Shan (@klpe) March 20, 2016

Holi, the festival of colours, is when we paint the town in hues of the rainbow.One cannot simply ask Holi kab hai? without asking Kab hai Holi?Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil.Celebrated with gulaal (that generally doesn't go off your nails for weeks), gujiya, bhaang and Rang Barse blasting on the speakers of your society, it is also the day when your clothes become the pocha.Twitterati too are celebrating the festival with these colourful jokes.