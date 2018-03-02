Twitter is Celebrating Holi With These Colourful Jokes and Memes
If you happen to be at the office today, these Holi jokes will lighten you up.
One cannot simply ask Holi kab hai? without asking Kab hai Holi?
Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil.
Celebrated with gulaal (that generally doesn't go off your nails for weeks), gujiya, bhaang and Rang Barse blasting on the speakers of your society, it is also the day when your clothes become the pocha.
Twitterati too are celebrating the festival with these colourful jokes.
Here's the exhibit:
Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Types of pichkari available in Kanpur. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Zybnvpibeb— शिवम (@Oye_Protein) February 27, 2018
In parallel universe, Alauddin Khilji performs Jauhar.#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/2KWL3ypD0h— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 1, 2018
The opposite of Diwali is Holi. Because you wear new clothes on Diwali.#HappyHoli— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2018
Mahatma Gandhi after playing Holi.#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/li6Y7j8leZ— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 1, 2018
Pic 1 - How I think I look like while playing holi.— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018
Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.
Tweet inspiration -@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV
I bought a Hen. Named her 'Holika'.— Professor GyaanCho™🇮🇳 (@theHasnainRaza) March 1, 2018
Meet Holika dahan pic.twitter.com/dLA6DAl9ld
My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Don't judge Modiji ,He is playing holi with Jr. Trudeau.— Sharma Roll 🌯 (@ManyFacedAnkit) February 24, 2018
Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/ZbUAWMl1Er
Kids get their clothes multi-coloured while painting— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 2, 2018
Adults while playing Holi
Legends do it eveyday#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Uh490RB1IM
And some blast from the past.
There will always be that one guy who screams in the middle “HOLI HAI” just so everyone doesn’t get confused and start thinking it’s Diwali.— chillmonger (@krazyfrog) March 27, 2013
Rang de Basanti, mere paas khatam ho gaya hai.— nyn (@UniqueIdiot_) March 27, 2013
"Bura maano ya na maano holi hai"— Shan (@klpe) March 20, 2016
― Irrfan Khan
