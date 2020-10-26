Twitter is 'Chock-a-block' With Pollution Puns as Delhi Chokes on Poor Air, AQI Degrades to Severe

Even as Delhi celebrated the occasion of Dussehra with huge fanfare and burnt effigies of Ravana on Sunday, Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category even on Monday as the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 349. The slight increase in AQI was noted with a rise in concentration of both PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)said on Sunday that some locations entered 'severe' zone but that will be short lived as winds are expected to increase slightly.

Areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution on Sunday morning but a few of them entered 'very poor' zone on Sunday evening.

The terrible air conditions resulted in netizens expressing their concerns for the city and reiterating how the advent of the Dussehra and then Diwali plunge the city into throes of pollution. Several of them took to the social media platform to express their indignation through sarcasm. Check out a few reactions here:

It makes more sense to give 30% of my income to Elon Musk than to the govt. If I must suffer from toxic air, at least it would be on a new planet. #DelhiAirQuality — Apoorv Singhal (@SinghalHandedly) October 25, 2020

My father is an asthmatic patient. I remember during 90s my father was advised to be posted in Delhi to better his health conditions. Today, I am glad that he never shifted here. #delhiairpollution #DelhiAirQuality #dyingdelhi — Debarati Das (@Debbs_ds) October 26, 2020

Delhi NCR mein tand bad main aati hai, phle Pollution aata hai !#DelhiAirQuality #noida #delhincr — Dhirendra Singh Fouzdar (@tweetdhir) October 25, 2020

Given the #DelhiPollution we really have to stop the need for fireworks! Why not just get yourself a plant to commemorate the victory of good over evil. #PollutionControl #pollution #Delhi #DelhiAirQuality #delhifightspollution — Arpita Kuila (@ArpitaKuila) October 25, 2020

@PrakashJavdekar @ArvindKejriwal How are you allowing crackers and effigy burning in #Delhi ? Can't you see citizens choking up? Is this really what good over evil teaches us? What is wrong with you? @CPCB_OFFICIAL #letdelhibreathe #DelhiPollution #DelhiAirQuality — Kopal Singhania (@kopals25) October 25, 2020

Bittersweet festival for Dilli ppls...udhar dhol bajaa ke Ravan ko jalaa rahe hai, idhar pollution se lungs aur sinuses ko jalaa rahe hai. So lit #DelhiAirQuality — Noted (@noted_1) October 25, 2020

Parents will spend hours with kids to make outstanding "No Pollution" posters and then give them 5000 rupees to buy Murga Chaap Crackers. #DelhiAirQuality #DelhiPollution #Dussehra #Diwali2020 — Akshita Gupta (@TheFloatingPen) October 25, 2020

Experts say the severe category affects the health of people and is specifically harmful for those with existing diseases. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.