Twitter is 'Chock-a-block' With Pollution Puns as Delhi Chokes on Poor Air, AQI Degrades to Severe

The internet was flooded with jokes and comments on the poor quality of air.

Areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution on Sunday morning but a few of them entered 'very poor' zone on Sunday evening.

Buzz Staff

Even as Delhi celebrated the occasion of Dussehra with huge fanfare and burnt effigies of Ravana on Sunday, Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category even on Monday as the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 349. The slight increase in AQI was noted with a rise in concentration of both PM10 and PM2.5 pollutants.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)said on Sunday that some locations entered 'severe' zone but that will be short lived as winds are expected to increase slightly.

Areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded 'severe' levels of air pollution on Sunday morning but a few of them entered 'very poor' zone on Sunday evening.

The terrible air conditions resulted in netizens expressing their concerns for the city and reiterating how the advent of the Dussehra and then Diwali plunge the city into throes of pollution. Several of them took to the social media platform to express their indignation through sarcasm. Check out a few reactions here:

Experts say the severe category affects the health of people and is specifically harmful for those with existing diseases. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.


