Twitter is Clogging up With Toilet Humour After Trump 'Reveals' Flushing Problems in US
'People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water,' Trump said to a White House gathering on Friday.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump has done it again.
Addressing a White House gathering on Friday, Trump told the high-level meeting, that the government was "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms.
“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water,” Trump said.
Such is the rampant flushing in the US that other fixtures in the bathroom have dried up, apparently.
“You can’t wash your hands practically, there’s so little water comes out of the faucet, and the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands, you end up using the same amount of water,” he added. The US Prez further stated that he had asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to intervene and investigate the issue.
Here's the video, via WaPo, of Trump discussing toilet flushing: "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms ... You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water … People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/pPE0im4RxL— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2019
Noticing the level of detail in Trump's voice made netizens flush out jokes and mockery at the expense of him.
25th amendment now.— Sally Deal (@SallyDeal4) December 7, 2019
December 6, 2019
Why does it take Trump “10-15 times” to flush the toilet?— William LeGate (@williamlegate) December 7, 2019
Make America Flush Again— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 6, 2019
Trump expresses frustration about water efficiency, says sinks don’t have enough pressure and people have to flush toilets multiple times. He says he has directed the EPA to look at opening up water standards. It’s called rain, he says, referring to states with lots of water. pic.twitter.com/pwvzqULeGB— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 6, 2019
Everytime I take a Trump, I have to flush 10-15 times. #toiletgate https://t.co/JuG0mhLWSO— Coach Mac (@gymteacher7) December 7, 2019
Oh great! Now the EPA is going to limit me to only being able to flush 9 times. Thanks Trump! https://t.co/dmQNR7W8Mb— Neil Eisenberg (@neileisen) December 6, 2019
Eating 40lbs of hydrogenated fat daily and flushing 15 times a day is not out of the realms of imagination #toiletgate pic.twitter.com/PUeN24P6NB— Free Syria Media Hub (@Free_Media_Hub) December 7, 2019
