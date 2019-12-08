Twitter is Clogging up With Toilet Humour After Trump 'Reveals' Flushing Problems in US

US President Donald Trump has done it again.

Addressing a White House gathering on Friday, Trump told the high-level meeting, that the government was "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms.

“People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once. They end up using more water,” Trump said.

Such is the rampant flushing in the US that other fixtures in the bathroom have dried up, apparently.

“You can’t wash your hands practically, there’s so little water comes out of the faucet, and the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands, you end up using the same amount of water,” he added. The US Prez further stated that he had asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to intervene and investigate the issue.

Here's the video, via WaPo, of Trump discussing toilet flushing: "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms ... You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water … People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/pPE0im4RxL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2019

Noticing the level of detail in Trump's voice made netizens flush out jokes and mockery at the expense of him.

