Twitter is Comically Waiting for MI Vs CSK Clash as Mighty Teams Remain Winless in IPL 2022

The two most successful franchises of IPL- Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians- have had to eat the humble pie in their first four clashes in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Saturday kept the meme world busy: firstly, because Chennai Super Kings were humiliated by Sunrisers Hyderabad, then, Mumbai Indians were outperformed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both MI and CSK have lost four on the trot. Will the two teams recover from the disastrous season they are having or will they stay at the bottom of the points table? Only time will tell. What we do know for sure is that the two mighty teams have been taken to the cleaners by the memers on microblogging site Twitter.

If you are a CSK or MI fan, these memes might cheer you up. Some fans are hilariously waiting for an MI vs CSK contest, suggesting that one would at least get to see either winning an IPL 2022 match. Ouch.

Advertisement

The tables have turned this year pic.twitter.com/qGYObFk5IL— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 9, 2022

Csk and MI on the bottom of the point table : pic.twitter.com/AE8BwqxOQh— (@aakash_lakhia) April 9, 2022

Now the only chance for MI or CSK to score 2 points is when they face each other— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) April 9, 2022

The only way one of CSK and MI is going to win a match is on the 21st - when they will face each other. — cosmic cookiee (@cookieecosmic) April 9, 2022

Remember when parents used to say "Tera dost kuwe mein koodega toh kya tu bhi koodega?" MI and CSK are those friends.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 10, 2022

When’s CSK vs MI, Atleast one of them will be able to win that one!— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 9, 2022

CSK and MI are not performing well but still their matches give us the real feel of IPL pic.twitter.com/bS7WSuJXxK— PrinCe (@Prince8bx) April 9, 2022

How many games CSK and MI lost this IPL. pic.twitter.com/CzZyUceSeh— No Name (@AatmanirbharBro) April 9, 2022

CSK lost 4 matches in a row but so did MI pic.twitter.com/UNb4Z6KAjT— ` (@FourOverthrows) April 9, 2022

Domination of CSK & MI getting over means IPL is finished.— ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) April 9, 2022

CSK and MI Fans Trolling Each other be like (Watch Full Video ) pic.twitter.com/BfZfoaymDi— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, dejected over another loss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said his teammates are yet to espouse the virtues of collective performance, which he has been harping on since the start of the season. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he admitted that losing his wicket was unfortunate as the pitch was good for stroke-play and his side could have scored more runs.

Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK will now face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next encounter on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians, headed by Rohit Sharma, will take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.