Twitter is Convinced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a Robot

Mark Zuckerberg looked more robotic than ever during his congressional hearing.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 11, 2018, 10:48 AM IST
Photo credits: Rich Goeckel / ‏@RichGoeckel | Twitter
On Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testified before the senators and a House panel amid a firestorm over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica.

During nearly five hours of questioning by 44 US senators, Zuckerberg repeatedly apologised for a range of problems that have beset Facebook.

Wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg remained largely unruffled and serious as senators questioned him.

The serious Zucc and his strange mannerisms didn't go unnoticed and social media called the Facebook founder a robot.





























And the grilling continued.






















And the curious case of booster seat.



















If you're doing okay, Zucc, we request you to Mark yourself safe on Facebook.

