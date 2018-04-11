Twitter is Convinced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a Robot
Mark Zuckerberg looked more robotic than ever during his congressional hearing.
Photo credits: Rich Goeckel / @RichGoeckel | Twitter
During nearly five hours of questioning by 44 US senators, Zuckerberg repeatedly apologised for a range of problems that have beset Facebook.
Wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg remained largely unruffled and serious as senators questioned him.
The serious Zucc and his strange mannerisms didn't go unnoticed and social media called the Facebook founder a robot.
humans drink water, it`s normal pic.twitter.com/OGu9NiDabA— ZUCKERBERG 2020 (@davidoreilly) April 10, 2018
Awkward twelve-year-old boy on the news. Not sure who he is. #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/nKhiLcUgci— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) April 10, 2018
There is a 100% chance Mark #Zuckerberg is a robot pic.twitter.com/KkXiInctXh— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) April 11, 2018
when u drink 2 glasses of red wine while watching Amelie and decide to cut your own bangs pic.twitter.com/EPYHtZn3QI— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) April 10, 2018
Mark looks and acts like a robot.— Mel (@ImJustAMel) April 10, 2018
No wonder he had no issue invading the privacy and selling the data of everyone on Facebook.#Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/GPTvFnhueS
That face when you just wanted a faster way to rank girls by looks and ended up installing a fascist government in the most powerful country on earth pic.twitter.com/VEaQjz9Z6s— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 10, 2018
April 10, 2018
Somebody spill something on Mark #Zuckerberg already - I want to see him short circuit on national TV. pic.twitter.com/N6ZEGUgo5K— Rich Goeckel (@RichGoeckel) April 10, 2018
This is what internal screaming looks like.— James (@JamesFl) April 10, 2018
#Facebook #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/02uuiCF65M
And the grilling continued.
#Zuckerberg: “You’re not allowed to have fake profiles on Facebook.”— Nev Schulman (@NevSchulman) April 10, 2018
Me:
#Zuckerberg zucc gets baited pic.twitter.com/iZdOlJ1JJ8— Adil (@AdilElkhier) April 11, 2018
Almost feel bad for Zuckerberg. There’s no way he left that room full of old people without having to set up their wifi.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 11, 2018
Mark Zuckerburg getting roasted on Twitch with robot emojis is peak 2018 pic.twitter.com/oxHuG5Ipnr— Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) April 10, 2018
Me after linking my Aadhar everywhere. pic.twitter.com/YnztiprZ1z— (@pranavsapra) April 11, 2018
“Mr. Zuckerberg, a magazine i recently opened came with a floppy disk offering me 30 free hours of something called America On-Line. Is that the same as Facebook?” pic.twitter.com/U7pqpUhEhQ— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 10, 2018
#Zuckerberg robot or alien? pic.twitter.com/Bmwn3IHAdQ— CRYPTO OWEN WIŁSON (@CryptOwenWilson) April 11, 2018
And the curious case of booster seat.
It's not a "booster seat," it's his lithium-ion battery. #Zuckerberg— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 10, 2018
#Zuckerberg needs a booster seat pic.twitter.com/kJRdDP8KVD— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) April 10, 2018
He’s using a booster seat. HE PAID TO BOOST HIS POSTERIA pic.twitter.com/1K9xRepDds— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2018
I know Zuckerberg is likely not human, but goddammit this booster seat hurt me to see. I know that feeling Z-fighter pic.twitter.com/g5xwm3ZnSN— Published Author (@MoistCr1TiKaL) April 10, 2018
RT if u dont need a booster seat like Zucc pic.twitter.com/11ZQbOdvBm— ALGORITHM CONSULTANT 2.0 (@EthicalAncap) April 10, 2018
How you gonna testify to Congress sitting on a booster seat? pic.twitter.com/zkfb1uQCps— Jericho - Tucker (@IIJERiiCHOII) April 10, 2018
If you're doing okay, Zucc, we request you to Mark yourself safe on Facebook.
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|7
|23
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|13
|29
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
