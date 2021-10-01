Twitter Is Convinced That Michael Jackson's Ghost Lives In This 'Dangerous' Dancer. Have A Look

The treasure of viral content on social media never fails to impress us. The latest addition to this long list is a video of a man’s dance performance on Michael Jackson’s superhit track ‘Dangerous’. Impressed by the man’s swift moves, Twitter user @iKaveri called him a ‘ghost of Michael Jackson’ while posting the clip on her timeline on September 29.

The kids seen around him in the video can’t seem to hold their excitement as they cheer him. Watch the video here:

The Ghost Of Michael Jackson lives within him. pic.twitter.com/l7DDGGyiXV— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) September 29, 2021

How did you like it? Impressed? If your answer is ‘yes’ then you surely aren’t a minority here. Since being shared online, the clip has received nearly 80 thousand views along with over 4,500 likes on the microblogging site. Reacting to the clip, Twitterati flooded the reply section with their appreciative comments. “He’s got the moves and actually very good. Great flexibility. Needs a nudge in the right direction. Hope he makes it,” wrote a user in his tweet.

Some of the users tagged Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Remo D’ Souza and requested them to give the man a chance in their films. A user tweeted, “There is something liberating about his dance. Isn’t it? As Hrithik Roshan says, dance should be about feeling happy, then this guy seems happiest.”

Here are some of the other reactions

@remodsouza Sir please check this amazing talent and give him your guidance, he can be one of the best dancers in India.— The Shield (@Wh_So_Serious) September 29, 2021

Released in 1991, Dangerous is one of the best selling albums by pop legend Jackson.

