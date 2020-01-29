Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twitter Is Cooking Up a New Meme With 'Follow Me For More Recipes'

In the meme template, there are two pictures. One showing an ingredient, and the second one a slightly modified version of the same thing.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 29, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Twitter Is Cooking Up a New Meme With 'Follow Me For More Recipes'
Image credits: Screengrab from Twitter.

The Internet is a great place, and opens everyone to learning about absolutely anything and everything.

There are 85-year-olds re-watching conspiracy theories about the death of leaders in their time, seven year-olds-teaching themselves guitar over YouTube videos, people learning how to do back stitches with precision and people learning skills they didn't have acess to in a school. People no longer have to wonder how grasshoppers procreate, or hunt for a dictionary to look up the meaning of an obscure word. The Internet also has cookbooks, and YouTube videos to teach you recipes.

Twitter, however has decided that they want to impart their 'cooking' skills - except the skill here is a basic thing, like "peeling oranges" or boiling something. With the caption "Follow me for more recipes," Twitter is sharing their ideas - of no recipes.

In the meme template, there are two pictures. One showing an ingredient, and the second one a slightly modified version of the same thing.

But if these are the cooking tips you are looking for, here are the spicy ones.

While these may not be to everyone's taste, Twitter sure knows how to cook up anything from absolutely nothing.

