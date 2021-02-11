News18 Logo

Twitter is Gearing up for Valentine's Day With 'Gf Bf' Memes and it is a Delightful Mess
2-MIN READ

Twitter is Gearing up for Valentine's Day With 'Gf Bf' Memes and it is a Delightful Mess

Representative image.

Representative image.

Single this Valentine's Day? Spend the day with these hilarious boyfriend-girlfriend memes.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Yes, it's that time of the year. Valentine’s week, which begins on February 7 and concludes on February 14, is a time for couples to celebrate love. All lovebirds wish to celebrate the week-long festivals with their loved ones, relishing in the spirit of romance.

Too mushy for your taste?

Fret not. Twitterati have altogether skipped the teddy or the promise day bit and done away with all the OTT V-Day stuff to tell us about what they think is an "ideal relationship."

This, of course, comes in a meme format for you to consume and it goes something like this a "____ gf _____ bf".

The meme itself isn't new and came into existence during the Reddit-GameStop-Robinhood online storm and netizens coined it "Astrology Girlfriend" and "Stock Market Boyfriend" meme.

The format has since then taken a form of its own and people have been flooding the Twitter timelines with weird, quirky takes.

Take a look:

