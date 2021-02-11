Twitter is Gearing up for Valentine's Day With 'Gf Bf' Memes and it is a Delightful Mess

Yes, it's that time of the year. Valentine’s week, which begins on February 7 and concludes on February 14, is a time for couples to celebrate love. All lovebirds wish to celebrate the week-long festivals with their loved ones, relishing in the spirit of romance.

Too mushy for your taste?

Fret not. Twitterati have altogether skipped the teddy or the promise day bit and done away with all the OTT V-Day stuff to tell us about what they think is an "ideal relationship."

This, of course, comes in a meme format for you to consume and it goes something like this a "____ gf _____ bf".

The meme itself isn't new and came into existence during the Reddit-GameStop-Robinhood online storm and netizens coined it "Astrology Girlfriend" and "Stock Market Boyfriend" meme.

stock market bf astrology gf pic.twitter.com/OGsDWavKlP— frankie (@frankieplsrelax) February 2, 2021

Astrology gf, stock Market bf pic.twitter.com/aFPpTEprAy— Dreams in melancholy. (@Descndingbatman) February 1, 2021

Stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/tIEtZth8p6— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@dadwearingjeans) January 29, 2021

the real stock market bf and astrology gf pic.twitter.com/s8WwbRVPR9— a (@Abbasayy) January 31, 2021

The format has since then taken a form of its own and people have been flooding the Twitter timelines with weird, quirky takes.

Take a look:

cold hand gf warm hand bf— shruTi (@fr0gf4ce) February 6, 2021

republican bf "we don't talk about politics" gf— rishi :D (@rishipuff) February 10, 2021

sailor moon gf cowboy bepop bf— E!♨︎ (@ehmawi) February 10, 2021

lying about his name bf & lying about her past gf— YOU (@YouNetflix) February 10, 2021

comedian gf “comedian” bf— Sahana Srinivasan (@sahana_srini) February 10, 2021

gf with embarrassing coffee order, bf who is forced to order it out loud for her— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) February 10, 2021

falling asleep bf calling a cab gf— abby govindan (@abbygov) February 11, 2021

30,000 followers on Twitter gf, private Instagram account with 123 followers bf— abby govindan (@abbygov) February 10, 2021

10-step skin care routine gf 3-in-1-shampoo bf— jasmine rice (@jasminericegirl) February 11, 2021

doesn’t remember your chipotle order bf newly single gf— Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) February 11, 2021

league of legends player bf no gf— I am korean (@hxc_clam) February 10, 2021

photographer bf and model gf— (@jameshalldon) February 10, 2021

warm gf, cold saag eater bf— prabhjot toor (@prabhj0tt) February 10, 2021

