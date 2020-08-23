Twitter is in Awe of Eco-friendly Lord Ganesha Idol Made with 40kgs of Chocolate

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on August 22 this year. Though the coronavirus pandemic kept the celebrations low-key, the wide variety of Ganesh idols remained a constant in the festivities this year as well. From eco-friendly idols to those eulogising doctors and health workers in view of coronavirus pandemic, a variety of Ganesh idols were a highlight this year.

One such variety was the chocolate Ganpati. It was shared on Twitter by restaurant owner Harjinder Singh Kukreja who said that they have been making such Ganesh idols for the last five years. Ten days, 10 chefs and 40kgs of chocolate was what went into making of the idol.

This is our 5th consecutive year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took us 10 days, 10 chefs & 40 kgs of chocolate for the Chocolate Ganpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in Eco-friendly ways! #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshUtsav pic.twitter.com/6MLST6UKKq — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 22, 2020

People on the Internet are loving this concept of eco-friendly and edible Ganesha idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. It falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month - in August or September. Ganesha is considered the God of wisdom and remover of all obstacles. Devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha to home in the beginning of Ganeshotsav and bid him farewell on Anant Chaturdashi by immersing the idols in nearby water bodies. The festivities go on for 10 days.

However, this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations will remain low-key. People are advised to refrain from organising large gatherings to keep the coronavirus at bay and prevent its spread.

Devotees worship Lord Ganesh, perform aarti in the morning and evening, and offer him besan ladoos. They visit each other’s house during aarti time. But, this time, people tried to offer prayers at home and not to visit temples or crowded places because of the pandemic.