Twitter in Splits After Pakistan Govt Says Imran Khan's Daily Helicopter Ride Costs Only Rs 55

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's commute is cheaper than your average Uber ride.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 31, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
The new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan manages to hit the headlines quite regularly.

The latest one being him drawing flak for travelling in a helicopter. This, after promising to end VIP culture and build a "new Pakistan" - which sounds very similar to another politician we know.

On Tuesday, the Information Minister of Pakistan Fawad Chaudry claimed that the chopper ride is “cheaper”. He said that the cost of the fuel per kilometre for a helicopter ride is just Rs 55. FYI, he used "Google to calculate" this.

While the local media found that the actual costs were close to Rs 7,000, this statement soon became a mockery on Twitter.











































Seeing the #helicopter trend on Twitter, Pakistani taxi service Careem also tweeted out something fun - adding to Twitter's amusement.





Others also did the same math as local media - and figured out how much the actual helicopter ride does cost.







News18 has been tracking the first fifty days of Imran Khan as Prime Minister here. 
