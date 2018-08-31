Twitter in Splits After Pakistan Govt Says Imran Khan's Daily Helicopter Ride Costs Only Rs 55
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's commute is cheaper than your average Uber ride.
The latest one being him drawing flak for travelling in a helicopter. This, after promising to end VIP culture and build a "new Pakistan" - which sounds very similar to another politician we know.
On Tuesday, the Information Minister of Pakistan Fawad Chaudry claimed that the chopper ride is “cheaper”. He said that the cost of the fuel per kilometre for a helicopter ride is just Rs 55. FYI, he used "Google to calculate" this.
While the local media found that the actual costs were close to Rs 7,000, this statement soon became a mockery on Twitter.
#helicopter
So now helicopter is cheaper then careem and uber then govt should start helicopter service for all peoples so they can save more money
— Sadia Shaukat (@SadiaShaukat10) August 28, 2018
" سادگی کی انتہا " پاکستان کے وزیراعظم سائیکل پر آفس جاتے ہوئے .. پٹواری حضرات کہیں گے کہ یہ فوٹو شاپ کا کمال ہے !#helicopter pic.twitter.com/JbblaXsmnC — Habib Rehmani (@habibrehmani76) August 31, 2018
Khan sahb helicopter choro....Be shak F16 nikal lo. Lekin koi chor bach k ni jana chahiyay....
#helicopter
— Muhammad Kashif Zaman (@WattooKingG) August 31, 2018
Rs 50/km Future of UBER and CREAM in NAYA PAKISTAN ❤#Helicopter pic.twitter.com/j9eWSSvNiX — Asad Rao (@Asad__Rao) August 30, 2018
Soch raha hu #Pakistan chala jau Kam se Kam 55 Rupaye me #helicopter ka Safar to kar paung ..
#PTI #SorryNotSorry
— Tauseef (@TauseefMtk) August 30, 2018
Imran Khan must be using this #helicopter because only this helicopter can cost 55/Rs fule in 8 Km.
jitni petrol prices hain un main to 55 rupay k petrol say Honda 125 b 8/Km nhi clalta pic.twitter.com/MUgHbWBJSc
— Sohaib Ahmed (@WIFAN1) August 30, 2018
I am thinking of disposing family’s old Corolla and getting a cheaper, more reliable form of transport. Can’t decide if I should get a Suzuki or a Helicopter. #nayamaths — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 28, 2018
#helicopter #pakistan #55rs #PTI pic.twitter.com/oJQ00gIhh0
— kazi Shahbaz (@kazishahbaz) August 30, 2018
Bani Gala to PM House : ✅ Helicopter Rs 294 ❌ Uber Rs 411 pic.twitter.com/ZT5Pbpzple — Majid Agha (@Majid_Agha) August 28, 2018
Will be best if they start this model from #BharaKahu to Abpara.#helicopter pic.twitter.com/1sgFscgDFc
— Dr. Roman Khan Wazir (@romaancekhan) August 28, 2018
That Rs 55 per Km #Helicopter is expensive AF, @ImranKhanPTI must get this dude aboard, give him #Transport ministry or something and use this for 70 km in one litre.#CD70 #MadniTyara #Pakistan #PTI #ImranKhan #Heli #Banigala pic.twitter.com/ildHuGjrLM — Dr Faraz Chaudry (@iDrFaraz) August 28, 2018
New Pakistan :p Rs 55 per km @fawadchaudhry #TabdeeliAgaee #FakeTabdeeli pic.twitter.com/BE4dBWZx07
— Abdul Karim Odhejo (@AbdulkarimPPP) August 28, 2018
پنجاواں دا پا دے#Helicopter pic.twitter.com/w2BOVqZ7rd — Imran Malik (@EmranMalik_) August 29, 2018
Barat Package available at Rs. 55/- per hour. #helicopter pic.twitter.com/ulHvLCdEFM
— Farhan Ijaz (@FarhanIjaz87) August 30, 2018
Seeing the #helicopter trend on Twitter, Pakistani taxi service Careem also tweeted out something fun - adding to Twitter's amusement.
Have you guys tried our new addition? pic.twitter.com/Izj1v5gGOL — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) August 28, 2018
Others also did the same math as local media - and figured out how much the actual helicopter ride does cost.
So let's do quick maths.
Aviation gasoline=5$ per gallon apox.= 615 PKR
Distance in one gallon =7.19 miles = 11.57 KM
Cost for 1KM=53
Cost for 3KM=159 PKR#helicopter pic.twitter.com/ARGIzq1eM7
— Talha Ubaid (@mtalhaubaid) August 28, 2018
Tariffs for chartering a helicopter from Askari Aviation in Rawalpindi. I hope this gives everyone some perspective about the per km cost. #Helicopter pic.twitter.com/5qnjJN31lX — Emad. (@LazloPlazlo) August 28, 2018
News18 has been tracking the first fifty days of Imran Khan as Prime Minister here.
