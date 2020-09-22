Twitter is Mighty Impressed With This Dog Who Breaks Into a Dance Whenever Presented With Food

If there’s anything the internet loves more than dancing cats, it’s dancing dogs. One such dancing dog who breaks out into a choreographed number at the sight of dinner has been impressing the Twitterati for the last few days.

A golden retriever from San Diego, Baker Barnes, is the newest pet celebrity. He is fond of swimming and lakes, he likes carrot, but above everything else he loves dinner. His love for dinner is similar to a hero in any musical film, and he starts dancing whenever his dinner arrives.

The video was submitted to a Twitter page called WeRateDogs. As the name suggests, this page takes in submissions from various dog-owning families and in turn rate their pets. Don’t worry, it’s all fun and no one gets bad grades or is left feeling bad.

This is Baker. He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps pic.twitter.com/3Cn8t54uPz — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 20, 2020

The video is captioned: “This is Baker. He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps.” In this sensational video, a very talented Baker taps his paws and moves head side to side in a rhythm akin to dancing. His excitement is evident as he jumps and wags his tail and scurries forward to welcome the much-awaited dinner. The page rated him 14/10. This is not a typing mistake.

Since the page is supposed to be warm and wholesome, almost all the ratings are comically high. And who can ever rate such cute, furry friends negatively? People had a lot of reactions to this post which has over 1,43,000 likes, nearly 18,000 retweets and hundreds of replies. It has been viewed over 10 lakhs times on Twitter and Instagram combined.

Here are some of the best reactions to this post-

he protec, he attac, when he hongry he do the ᵗᶦᵖᵖʸ ᵗᵃᵖˢ — ℙ (@PAVGOD) September 20, 2020

This language might be hard to decode for you if you’re not familiar with dog content on internet. Fans of dogs and cats have created a kind of new language with misspelled words and phrases.

This person shared what their dogs do when treated with food. And maybe we knew new numbers to rate this cuteness.

This dog and me have the same feelings forward food — Anthony Nelson (@AnthonyNelson25) September 20, 2020

And lastly, this user could relate so well with Baker.