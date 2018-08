Twitter is Ruining Your Favorite Film Characters With This New Challenge And it's Hilarious!

He’s in charge of a spaceship, a big flirt - And. He. Talks. Like.This. #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Rc11hWVS5h — Nancy Writes (@nancywriteon) August 11, 2018

Billionaire who dresses up like an animal to beat up the mentally ill. #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/EKEsx0SHUw — Michael Vitti (@mvitti417) August 11, 2018



A trash can who finds love. (a truly relatable character) #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Co3cHqMczm



— FBE (@FBE) August 11, 2018







Guy with orange vest time travels #ExplainACharacterBadly



— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) August 10, 2018



A writer with a serious case of writer's block. Winter wasn't kind to him#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/3IS7lSD2Kz — f.j. darnell, PhD (Doc) (@DocDarnell) August 11, 2018

Lives with a bunch tiny guys and lures kids to his factory with sweets...#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Huua6Ldu7i — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) August 11, 2018





#ExplainACharacterBadly Young growing man discovers he can shoot white stuff out of his body. pic.twitter.com/iyoapd6oLa



— Sam Stephens (@thesteves89) August 11, 2018



#ExplainACharacterBadly

Can't stop popping pills. Keeps hallucinating ghosts are after him. pic.twitter.com/UkaxfxKVxC

— Blackbird (@BlackbirdFrost) August 11, 2018



#ExplainACharacterBadly



Everyone's trying to keep up with her, but no one really knows why. pic.twitter.com/OX1FYVyf3O

— Jeremy (@dethbycofee) August 11, 2018

Twitter is known for taking apart movies. After "Explain a Film Plot Badly" and " Explain a Film Plot in Five Words," Twitter has found a new challenge to do: #ExplainACharacterBadly, which does exactly what it says: Explains a character badly.From Batman to Forrest Gump - Twitter takes apart most of our iconic favorite characters from the big screen and explains them badly.Like most of the other challenges, this too has turned into a guessing game for people to try and figure out who the character actually is. But most of them are directed at being a hilarious way to describe the character and most of them come with appropriate visuals describing the character.Some went beyond the realm of movies to find some all-too-familiar characters.Some, while described badly, turn out to be a great description - even if it is, too literal ones.