2-min read

Twitter is Ruining Your Favorite Film Characters With This New Challenge And it's Hilarious!

Pacman, aka 'Can't stop popping pills.'

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
Twitter is known for taking apart movies. After "Explain a Film Plot Badly" and "Explain a Film Plot in Five Words," Twitter has found a new challenge to do: #ExplainACharacterBadly, which does exactly what it says: Explains a character badly.

From Batman to Forrest Gump - Twitter takes apart most of our iconic favorite characters from the big screen and explains them badly.

Like most of the other challenges, this too has turned into a guessing game for people to try and figure out who the character actually is. But most of them are directed at being a hilarious way to describe the character and most of them come with appropriate visuals describing the character.











 




























Some went beyond the realm of movies to find some all-too-familiar characters.













Some, while described badly, turn out to be a great description - even if it is, too literal ones.











