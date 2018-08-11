English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Twitter is Ruining Your Favorite Film Characters With This New Challenge And it's Hilarious!
Pacman, aka 'Can't stop popping pills.'
Pacman, aka 'Can't stop popping pills.'
Twitter is known for taking apart movies. After "Explain a Film Plot Badly" and "Explain a Film Plot in Five Words," Twitter has found a new challenge to do: #ExplainACharacterBadly, which does exactly what it says: Explains a character badly.
From Batman to Forrest Gump - Twitter takes apart most of our iconic favorite characters from the big screen and explains them badly.
Like most of the other challenges, this too has turned into a guessing game for people to try and figure out who the character actually is. But most of them are directed at being a hilarious way to describe the character and most of them come with appropriate visuals describing the character.
Some went beyond the realm of movies to find some all-too-familiar characters.
Some, while described badly, turn out to be a great description - even if it is, too literal ones.
He's a little slow, but fast #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/AwJKOcyikp
— f.j. darnell, PhD (Doc) (@DocDarnell) August 11, 2018
He’s in charge of a spaceship, a big flirt - And. He. Talks. Like.This. #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Rc11hWVS5h — Nancy Writes (@nancywriteon) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly
Misunderstood jewelry lover pic.twitter.com/hsy5dZK45y
— Jaguarjin (@jaguarjin) August 11, 2018
Billionaire who dresses up like an animal to beat up the mentally ill. #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/EKEsx0SHUw — Michael Vitti (@mvitti417) August 11, 2018
A trash can who finds love. (a truly relatable character) #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Co3cHqMczm
— FBE (@FBE) August 11, 2018
Guy with orange vest time travels #ExplainACharacterBadly
— Aaron Weinbaum (@aaronsayswhat1) August 10, 2018
A writer with a serious case of writer's block. Winter wasn't kind to him#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/3IS7lSD2Kz — f.j. darnell, PhD (Doc) (@DocDarnell) August 11, 2018
Journalist is allergic to rocks. #ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/dCpFosoCmU
— (@callieivy) August 11, 2018
Lives with a bunch tiny guys and lures kids to his factory with sweets...#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/Huua6Ldu7i — Secia G (@Nessa_Star4) August 11, 2018
Single father who enjoys jewelry.#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/8r9X9zQp5m
— Andrew Cook (@AndrewCooker) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly
Huge fan of hand-me-down clothing pic.twitter.com/ta874g8kC2
— RiZo (@Ri_Zo_) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly Young growing man discovers he can shoot white stuff out of his body. pic.twitter.com/iyoapd6oLa
— Sam Stephens (@thesteves89) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly
Can't stop popping pills. Keeps hallucinating ghosts are after him. pic.twitter.com/UkaxfxKVxC
— Blackbird (@BlackbirdFrost) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly He sucks. pic.twitter.com/Q61IQeHFU2
— Yuriofwind (@Yuriofwind) August 11, 2018
Tonight’s #FridayFondue Game Is:#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/uZnnxlrIEU
— Fox Band (@efoxband) August 10, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly
Lives next door with slidey shoes pic.twitter.com/2391yLomGy
— JustFunnyStuff (@JustFunnyStuff2) August 11, 2018
Has a lot of long sharp teeth.
#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/iouL7uzDN6
— Marilyn (@twitweeting) August 11, 2018
Enjoys having friends for dinner. #ExplainACharacterBadly @efoxband @KaceyecaK pic.twitter.com/FEKCUL03Sg
— CK (@charley_ck14) August 11, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly his bipolar is off the scale pic.twitter.com/QYd5pVrRUR
— Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) August 11, 2018
Oftentimes wonders if he did that#ExplainACharacterBadly pic.twitter.com/dk0NoIB3n8
— Dཽuཽsཽtཽiཽnཽ Gཽ. (@DustinG_86) August 10, 2018
#ExplainACharacterBadly
Everyone's trying to keep up with her, but no one really knows why. pic.twitter.com/OX1FYVyf3O
— Jeremy (@dethbycofee) August 11, 2018
