Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
After being airborne for 25 years, Jet Airways, on Wednesday, announced that the airline won't be taking off any time soon.
Reuters image.
The cash-strapped airline has suspended all its domestic and international flights with immediate effect after lenders rejected the airline’s request for an emergency fund infusion of Rs 400 crore.
Taking to Twitter, the company's official account broke the unfortunate news with its fliers from India and across the globe.
With deep sadness and a heavy heart we would like to share that, effective immediately, we will be suspending all our domestic and international flight operations.More: https://t.co/SaQ2iwIBRJ
— Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 17, 2019
In its official statement, the CEO of Jet Airways wrote, "Late last night we were informed by SBI, on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders, that they are unable to consider our request for interim funding. Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source of funding was forthcoming, it would therefore not have been possible for us to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going."
"Consequently, with immediate effect we are compelled to cancel all our domestic and international flights. This decision has been taken after painstaking evaluation of all alternatives and after receiving guidance and advice on the same from the Board of Directors of Jet Airways," the statement further read.
The departure of the airline from the sky left Twitterati emotional. Many loyal fliers, who have been associated with the airline for years, shared their journeys with Jet Airways. Soon, the airline's post went viral and was flooded with support messages and good luck wishes from netizens.
"India has lost an icon in aviation, hard to believe it's come to this. Always had the best experience with you. Will miss you, really hope you can come back, strong and with robust leadership. Really feel for your staff too. Sad day for Indian aviation," wrote one Twitter user.
The first airlines with whom i flied with n even took my last flight with you in an international jet. Truly a great experience flying with you...
Sharing Some Memories.
want to see you flying again. pic.twitter.com/jlIVEdfOf0
— रींकेश (@rinkeshind) April 17, 2019
You guys are a class apart. In a sector where people only complain when things go wrong, I always appreciated the extra service. Good luck.
— Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) April 18, 2019
You guys have given us great service over the years. Have been a jet loyalist for more than 7 years now. Will look forward to flying Jet soon again!
— Vikram Chatterjee (@VikramChatterje) April 18, 2019
— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) April 17, 2019
I literally have tears in my eyes
— Yashwardhan Soni (@yashwardhansoni) April 17, 2019
When everything seems to go against you...Always remember aircraft take off against wind not with it...
— Nachiket22 (@nachiketalonso) April 17, 2019
Had d privilege of flying with you for almost 20 years. The pampering, the taking care, the ways you went all out for delivering the best can never be replaced. On your 25th Anniv celebrated & it’s all past now. #DontGiveUp & fly back to remain the best. Good luck @jetairways pic.twitter.com/yanpfQwoku
— Piyush K Dak (@DakPiyush) April 18, 2019
For many of us... flying will not be same. Terrible for such a great company, brand, employees....all stakeholders. I am praying that you come back soon !!
— Shibasish Sarkar (@Shibasishsarkar) April 18, 2019
India has lost an icon in aviation, hard to believe it's come to this. Always had the best experience with you. Will miss you, really hope you can come back, strong and with robust leadership. Really feel for your staff too. Sad day for Indian aviation.
— Ian Macdonald (@HigherLove7) April 17, 2019
I am sure, you will be back up and flying soon. Very elite airline with an elite crew and service. Thoughts and prayers with 20000 employees.
— Chowkidar Ashish Anand (@mranand82) April 17, 2019
Oh nooo flying would never be the same . With all my heart I pray you come back soon
— Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) April 18, 2019
One of the best domestic airlines I have flown with, sad to see you go!
— Pravin Raj (@pravin811) April 17, 2019
People on Reddit too mourned the grounding of Jet Airways and hoped to see the airline in the sky soon.
"My few experiences on Jet have always been good. I hope they get operational with a new management soon. It employs a lot of people. Also the demand for air travel in India is only going to increase so Jet will leave a huge void in this sector," wrote one user.
"Had a few memorable flights with jet.
Flew with jet when jet and air India was only premium offering...
Hated traveling by spice or go or indigo...
Always got middle seat empty on my sector.
Decently priced.
International circuit was good. Service was decent ( nothing too much, just enough)...
In a race with air india, it was indeed good.
As for other international carriers, it wasn't good."
Jet Airways' CEO, Vinay Dube, however, sees a silver lining in these testing times.
"But, tomorrow is another day and tomorrow provides us with new hope, new opportunity and new expectations. We know that India is better off with a flying Jet Airways, and so do our potential investors. With a smile on our face and pride in our hearts, we have become the flag-bearer of warm Indian hospitality the world over," the statement further read.
