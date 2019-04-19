SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights

After being airborne for 25 years, Jet Airways, on Wednesday, announced that the airline won't be taking off any time soon.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter is Sharing their Memories With Jet Airways After Airline Grounds All its Flights
Reuters image.
Loading...
After being airborne for 25 years, Jet Airways, on Wednesday, announced that the airline won't be taking off any time soon.

The cash-strapped airline has suspended all its domestic and international flights with immediate effect after lenders rejected the airline’s request for an emergency fund infusion of Rs 400 crore.

Taking to Twitter, the company's official account broke the unfortunate news with its fliers from India and across the globe.




In its official statement, the CEO of Jet Airways wrote, "Late last night we were informed by SBI, on behalf of the consortium of Indian lenders, that they are unable to consider our request for interim funding. Since no emergency funding from the lenders or any other source of funding was forthcoming, it would therefore not have been possible for us to pay for fuel or other critical services to keep the operations going."

"Consequently, with immediate effect we are compelled to cancel all our domestic and international flights. This decision has been taken after painstaking evaluation of all alternatives and after receiving guidance and advice on the same from the Board of Directors of Jet Airways," the statement further read.

The departure of the airline from the sky left Twitterati emotional. Many loyal fliers, who have been associated with the airline for years, shared their journeys with Jet Airways. Soon, the airline's post went viral and was flooded with support messages and good luck wishes from netizens.

"India has lost an icon in aviation, hard to believe it's come to this. Always had the best experience with you. Will miss you, really hope you can come back, strong and with robust leadership. Really feel for your staff too. Sad day for Indian aviation," wrote one Twitter user.




































People on Reddit too mourned the grounding of Jet Airways and hoped to see the airline in the sky soon.

"My few experiences on Jet have always been good. I hope they get operational with a new management soon. It employs a lot of people. Also the demand for air travel in India is only going to increase so Jet will leave a huge void in this sector," wrote one user.

"Had a few memorable flights with jet.
Flew with jet when jet and air India was only premium offering...
Hated traveling by spice or go or indigo...
Always got middle seat empty on my sector.
Decently priced.
International circuit was good. Service was decent ( nothing too much, just enough)...
In a race with air india, it was indeed good.
As for other international carriers, it wasn't good."

Jet Airways' CEO, Vinay Dube, however, sees a silver lining in these testing times.

"But, tomorrow is another day and tomorrow provides us with new hope, new opportunity and new expectations. We know that India is better off with a flying Jet Airways, and so do our potential investors. With a smile on our face and pride in our hearts, we have become the flag-bearer of warm Indian hospitality the world over," the statement further read.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram