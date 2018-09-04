GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Twitter is Shocked That No One Knew About Yakult Before 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'

The internet is freaking out because people had no idea about Yakult before To All The Boys I've Loved Before released on Netflix.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter is Shocked That No One Knew About Yakult Before 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Netflix movie 'To All The boys I've Loved Before' is winning hearts everywhere, with everyone obsessing over the fresh treatment of a done-to-death story line, Peter Kavinsky (played by Noah Centineo), and Yakult. Yup, the pro-biotic drink has been flying off the shelves after the release of the movie on Netflix.

While the pro-biotic is referred to as the 'Korean yogurt smoothie' in the movie, people were quick to point out that it was Yakult. After multiple media reports on the brand's stocks rising up after the release of 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' people are curious how no one knew about Yakult until now?



















































































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...