3-min read

Twitter Jammed with Memes as Netizens Get Creative in Response to New Traffic Rules, Heavier Fines

Fines for offences such as drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, driving licences, disobeying traffic laws etc has been increased manifold under the Act.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Twitter Jammed with Memes as Netizens Get Creative in Response to New Traffic Rules, Heavier Fines
Image credit: Twitter
The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

Under the new rules, fines for offences such as drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, driving licences, disobeying traffic laws etc has been greatly increased. The stricter penalties have brought forth a range of reactions and jokes on social media.

In fact, even ruling party leaders were not spared by netizens, some of whom dug up an old 2014 image of Union minister Nitin Gadkari riding a scooter without helmet.

Cops were not far behind. Superintendent of Police, Security & Telecom, Haryana, Pankaj Nain sahred images of two challans worth over 20,000 each given to traffic violators.

The Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha in the April of 2017. However, it could not get clearance from the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill had been tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

