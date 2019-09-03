Twitter Jammed with Memes as Netizens Get Creative in Response to New Traffic Rules, Heavier Fines

The Lok Sabha passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Speaker Om Birla passed the Bill on the basis of a voice vote in the Lower House of Parliament.

Under the new rules, fines for offences such as drunk driving, unauthorized use of vehicles, driving licences, disobeying traffic laws etc has been greatly increased. The stricter penalties have brought forth a range of reactions and jokes on social media.

Traffic police to commuters:(after heavy fines announced on traffic rule violations) pic.twitter.com/4ImG68BKuy — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019

Me to traffic police: 1.Before new traffic rules2.After new traffic rules pic.twitter.com/VBxC7LQMOk — गुRuजी (7युग से) (@Shariph19) September 3, 2019

Gurugram Police challans a traffic violator for Rs23000. Offences : driving without license, without registration certificate, Without third party insurance, Violating air pollution, driver without helmet or turban. Lesson: Follow Traffic Rules. pic.twitter.com/YYAJuHPLNn — Nitisha (@Nitisha_Kashyap) September 3, 2019

Based on new traffic rules, here comes a new threat from wives:Saree dila rahe ho ya seat belt hata dun?? 😹 — Professor™ (@piyush_speaks) September 2, 2019

#NewTrafficRules after pay of my scotty pept challanMe: pic.twitter.com/FF3TTfn29G — Meme vala Londa (@the_lucky420) September 3, 2019

A guy named Dinesh fined Rs 23000 for violating multiple traffic rules.In my opinion, this new traffic rules would give a 'highway speed' to the corruption already prevalent among the Traffic police more than working as a 'speed-breaker' for traffic offenders. #NewTrafficRules — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) September 3, 2019

After the implementation of new traffic rules !!!!! pic.twitter.com/mhXyFyethV — HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) September 3, 2019

Me driving vehicle without pay heed to new traffic rules ....Traffic police after catching me : pic.twitter.com/mhyHqj4tk4 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 3, 2019

When you aren't wearing seatbelts and Traffic police catches you #NewTrafficRulesTraffic police You pic.twitter.com/vlElga7rym — Shreya (@Hypocrite_420) September 3, 2019

After the implimentation of New Traffic Rules.*Bina license vaale nibbe. pic.twitter.com/uKg6SPksJy — ऋषि™ (@re_shoe_) September 3, 2019

New traffic rules. Pic 1: Before paying challan. Pic 2: After paying challan. pic.twitter.com/ggUkhddhx1 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 3, 2019

In fact, even ruling party leaders were not spared by netizens, some of whom dug up an old 2014 image of Union minister Nitin Gadkari riding a scooter without helmet.

Hello @DGPMaharashtra , please look into the serious traffic rules violation committed by Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari ji or are the new rules applicable on ordinary citizens only ? https://t.co/ecKZBLHsiv pic.twitter.com/R63K0ymlQt — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 3, 2019

Cops were not far behind. Superintendent of Police, Security & Telecom, Haryana, Pankaj Nain sahred images of two challans worth over 20,000 each given to traffic violators.

The Bill had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha in the April of 2017. However, it could not get clearance from the Rajya Sabha and lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The 2019 Bill had been tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday. The Bill aims to enforce stricter penalties for road traffic violations.

