2-min read

Twitter Joins Kamal Haasan's Political Party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' With Hilarious Memes

Having launched his political party, Kamal Haasan would now have to put together state-wide tour plans and party meetings, for which he is not known to have a proven team.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 22, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
Photo/Meme credits: @Atheist_Krishna|Twitter
On Wednesday, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan formally announced the name of his political party in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

Naming his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ (MNM), which translates to ‘People’s Justice Centre’, Haasan warned his critics and said, "Tamil Nadu’s soul is burning today. Fingers which are drenched in corruption will be burnt.

He also told his supporters that there will be many more public meetings and this will not be a one-off thing.




"This is not a one-day thing. This will be a way of life. We are going to create a people's party, today is one example.There will be many such public meetings."

Twitterati soon joined Haasan's party with innovative jokes and memes.

































The veteran actor kickstarted his rally from former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameswaram, where he met the former President's family members.

Click here to see pictures from Haasan's party launch.

