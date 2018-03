Twitter Joins Kamal Haasan's Political Party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' With Hilarious Memes

The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018



#KamalHaasan has launched his own party. That's so selfish of him considering, BJP has been promoting him since 1980 by telling voters- "Kamal ko vote dein." #KamalPartyLaunch



— Punster® (@Pun_Starr) February 21, 2018



Kejriwal: You are a great actor

Kamal Hassan: Same to you pic.twitter.com/XHtaINTbMO — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) February 21, 2018



#KamalPartyLaunch

I think Kamal will have BJP as his symbol.

Why?

Why not?

Doesn't BJP have Kamal as its symbol?#SelfThoo

— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 21, 2018



#KamalPartyLaunch because what India needs is more political parties.

1,866 is not enough.



— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 21, 2018





Next Tamil Nadu cabinet.....! pic.twitter.com/p4EUMEcVTS

— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 15, 2017



Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Kamal Haasan's Party In Madurai.



An Actor Launching Another Actor, Used To Happen In Cinema. Politics Is The New Cinema. 🙏🇮🇳 #ArvindKejriwal #KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/Q4gBnzJSZw



— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 20, 2018





If Kamal Haasan enters politics, I'm definetely voting for him.

He'll be a great CM, plus he can also act as the entire cabinet of ministers



— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 1, 2017



On Wednesday, Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan formally announced the name of his political party in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.Naming his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ (MNM), which translates to ‘People’s Justice Centre’, Haasan warned his critics and said, "Tamil Nadu’s soul is burning today. Fingers which are drenched in corruption will be burnt.He also told his supporters that there will be many more public meetings and this will not be a one-off thing."This is not a one-day thing. This will be a way of life. We are going to create a people's party, today is one example.There will be many such public meetings."Twitterati soon joined Haasan's party with innovative jokes and memes.The veteran actor kickstarted his rally from former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameswaram, where he met the former President's family members. Click here to see pictures from Haasan's party launch.