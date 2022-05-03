Twitter Judging Met Gala Outfits in Their PJs is the Only Party We Want to Attend

The return of the Met Gala meant the rest of Twitterverse donned their “judgy" glasses to rate the extravagant outfits of celebrities gracing the carpet. The Met Gala theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The evening celebrated the Met museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms at The Met. The exhibition opens on May 7 and will remain on display through September 5, 2022. This year’s theme is part two of the museum’s celebration of American style. The first part titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opened in September 2021 and will also remain on display in The Met until September 5, reported Vogue. Even though Taylor Swift and Zendaya not attending the gala came as a shock to many, memes were still flowing in.

But what about the rest of us sitting in the comfort of our rooms, buried in our couches, and wearing the evergreen PJs? As is the yearly ritual, Twitter united to give points to the outfits worn by our beloved celebs. Some outlandish, some suave, and some extravagant.

All of us judging the fashions during the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7SsflPmg0I— Mihrimah| FS | Eid Mubarak Yall✨ (@Mihrimah_FS) May 2, 2022

me knowing nothing about fashion judging the met gala looks #MetGalapic.twitter.com/VT3SvbPOZj— aj (@fairyhoIic) May 2, 2022

Me in bed wearing pajamas judging all the looks for #MetGala tonight pic.twitter.com/Dm6IFQpLUh— BADD 05/4 (@Drebae_) May 2, 2022

me at home judging Met Gala outfits in my shein pajamas #MetGala pic.twitter.com/h8cyYO7z4I— ¥le (@yleniaindenial1) May 2, 2022

Live shot of me judging and crying all the celebrities for not following the easiest #MetGala these pic.twitter.com/VyjKg6sME3— debbie jelinsky apologist (@hoIyfukinground) May 2, 2022

me sitting at home in sweats judging celebs met gala outfits #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/tSnUj8WBvi— ‎ (@swiftiestanwbu) May 2, 2022

me in my room judging #MetGala outfits while wearing a shein shirt and a 20 year old ripped shortspic.twitter.com/nl1tSqA6H4— (@clitoracha) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, heads turned and all attention was on Kim Kardashian as she stepped out with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. Not just this but netizens are also appreciating Pete after images and videos have surfaced where he can be seen moving aside so that Kim can be clicked solo. “I appreciate Pete Davidson Peaceing out while Kim does all the modeling work," wrote a Twitter user while sharing an image of the couple. While making a comparison with Kim’s ex-husband, another person wrote, “The way Pete Davidson stepped out of the way to let Kim be photographed by herself. Kanye could never."

