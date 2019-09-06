Twitter Just Joined Instagram, Takes a Dig at the Latter By Sharing Only Screenshots of Tweets
On Thursday, Twitter decided to open its Instagram account in order to take a dig at the latter and we couldn't be happier.
Guys, Twitter is on Instagram and you have you no idea what you're missing out on if you haven't followed them yet. On Thursday, Twitter decided to open its Instagram account in order to take a dig at the latter and we couldn't be happier.
Their bio reads, "screenshot of tweets." Ouch.
To be honest, they aren't entirely wrong. Most meme accounts and influencer profiles on Instagram are full of tweet screenshots. As one Twitter user rightly wrote, "Instagram is just full of Twitter screenshots and I think Twitter should call them out." And that's just what Twitter did. Check it out here:
For many, sorting through tweets on Twitter can seem like a Herculean task. It's much easier to keep a tab on your favourite accounts and social media idols through Instagra. Instead of posting the same thing, they usually simply upload screenshots of tweets. Now that's a strategy that has been long used to boost Instagram traffic. And now, Twitter wants its due.
It did not stop there:
These are some of the other posts on Twitter's account:
View this post on Instagram
If this is how Twitter made its way into Instagram, we can't wait for what's in store!
