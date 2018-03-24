Twitter Lauds Jet Airways Crew Member Who Came to the Rescue of a Passenger Fighting for his Life
'God bless you Amandeep. The gentleman who got his life back will never forget you. You are a God for him,' a Twitter user wrote.
Image credits: Reuters / Tanveer Ahmed JDS @TheTanveerAhmed
When a passenger travelling in Jet Airways 9W0973A flight from Bengaluru to Delhi suffered from a cardiac arrest, crew member Amandeep performed emergency medical procedure to ensure the passenger's well-being.
JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed who was aboard the same flight took to Twitter to share the incident and hailed the quick-thinking Amandeep.
He described how Amandeep "worked over an hour" on the passenger and saved his life.
Today I travelled in @jetairways 9W0973 a passanger had a cardiac arrest, Amandeep working with jet worked for over an hour to ensure the patient is alive. He literally saved his life to me Amandeep is a hero @republic @TimesNow @BDUTT @sambitswaraj @narendramodi @ndtv pic.twitter.com/wfisn3EdMF— Tanveer Ahmed JDS (@TheTanveerAhmed) March 22, 2018
The official Jet Airways handle later acknowledged the tweet and expressed their pride over having such an able crew working with them.
Glad to hear our guest is safe. We’re so proud to have Amandeep as our crew. Thanks Tanveer, for sharing this with us.— Jet Airways (@jetairways) March 22, 2018
Twitter users hailed him as a hero and collectively requested the airline to reward him for his heroic stint.
We need more people like him.— Narenpal Singh (@narenpalsingh) March 23, 2018
Appreciation to Armandeep for his timely support.— Ramesh Balakrishnan (@rameshaiyar) March 23, 2018
Thanks for saving a precious life Amandeep 👏👏👍 you are no less than a hero and @jetairways you are the best in the aviation sector and today you have given one more reason to believe and trust you.Great things and experiences dont come cheap,they are priceless.— Sameer (@QmSameer) March 23, 2018
Appreciate Amandeep. Very fortunate that the passenger was not traveling by @IndiGo6E 😄— Anand Patil 🇮🇳 (@Anandspatil) March 23, 2018
This is what we All Indians must appreciate & Learn...— # S.Thapliyal (@Semmukham) March 24, 2018
Amandeep, you are my hero for today ! This is much much beyond your job description. Hope jet acknowledges this feat in equal measure. Such people are the best ambassadors for an org than the millions they spend on ads.— Roy Kurian (@Roy72kurian) March 24, 2018
God bless you Amandeep. The gentleman who got his life back will never forget you. You are a God for him.— Braj Rath (@RathBraj) March 23, 2018
Speaking to NDTV, a Jet Airways spokesperson explained how the incident unfolded.
"Crew took an update of the guest's medical history from a family member accompanying him and administered medication and oxygen as per the laid down procedures," the spokesperson told NDTV.
The spokesperson added that a nurse who was also aboard the same flight assisted in keeping the passenger's health in a stable condition.
"Captain of the flight requested for priority landing in Delhi and upon landing, Medanta doctors boarded and checked on the guest," the spokesperson further added.
