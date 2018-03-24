Twitter Lauds Jet Airways Crew Member Who Came to the Rescue of a Passenger Fighting for his Life

Today I travelled in @jetairways 9W0973 a passanger had a cardiac arrest, Amandeep working with jet worked for over an hour to ensure the patient is alive. He literally saved his life to me Amandeep is a hero @republic @TimesNow @BDUTT @sambitswaraj @narendramodi @ndtv pic.twitter.com/wfisn3EdMF — Tanveer Ahmed JDS (@TheTanveerAhmed) March 22, 2018

Glad to hear our guest is safe. We’re so proud to have Amandeep as our crew. Thanks Tanveer, for sharing this with us. — Jet Airways (@jetairways) March 22, 2018

We need more people like him. — Narenpal Singh (@narenpalsingh) March 23, 2018

Appreciation to Armandeep for his timely support. — Ramesh Balakrishnan (@rameshaiyar) March 23, 2018

Thanks for saving a precious life Amandeep 👏👏👍 you are no less than a hero and @jetairways you are the best in the aviation sector and today you have given one more reason to believe and trust you.Great things and experiences dont come cheap,they are priceless. — Sameer (@QmSameer) March 23, 2018

Appreciate Amandeep. Very fortunate that the passenger was not traveling by @IndiGo6E 😄 — Anand Patil 🇮🇳 (@Anandspatil) March 23, 2018

This is what we All Indians must appreciate & Learn... — # S.Thapliyal (@Semmukham) March 24, 2018

Amandeep, you are my hero for today ! This is much much beyond your job description. Hope jet acknowledges this feat in equal measure. Such people are the best ambassadors for an org than the millions they spend on ads. — Roy Kurian (@Roy72kurian) March 24, 2018

God bless you Amandeep. The gentleman who got his life back will never forget you. You are a God for him. — Braj Rath (@RathBraj) March 23, 2018

A Jet Airways crew member is being praised on Twitter after he came to the rescue of a passenger suffering a mid-air medical emergency.When a passenger travelling in Jet Airways 9W0973A flight from Bengaluru to Delhi suffered from a cardiac arrest, crew member Amandeep performed emergency medical procedure to ensure the passenger's well-being.JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed who was aboard the same flight took to Twitter to share the incident and hailed the quick-thinking Amandeep.He described how Amandeep "worked over an hour" on the passenger and saved his life.The official Jet Airways handle later acknowledged the tweet and expressed their pride over having such an able crew working with them.Twitter users hailed him as a hero and collectively requested the airline to reward him for his heroic stint.Speaking to NDTV, a Jet Airways spokesperson explained how the incident unfolded."Crew took an update of the guest's medical history from a family member accompanying him and administered medication and oxygen as per the laid down procedures," the spokesperson told NDTV.The spokesperson added that a nurse who was also aboard the same flight assisted in keeping the passenger's health in a stable condition."Captain of the flight requested for priority landing in Delhi and upon landing, Medanta doctors boarded and checked on the guest," the spokesperson further added.