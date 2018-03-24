GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Lauds Jet Airways Crew Member Who Came to the Rescue of a Passenger Fighting for his Life

'God bless you Amandeep. The gentleman who got his life back will never forget you. You are a God for him,' a Twitter user wrote.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 24, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
Twitter Lauds Jet Airways Crew Member Who Came to the Rescue of a Passenger Fighting for his Life
Image credits: Reuters / Tanveer Ahmed JDS @TheTanveerAhmed
A Jet Airways crew member is being praised on Twitter after he came to the rescue of a passenger suffering a mid-air medical emergency.

When a passenger travelling in Jet Airways 9W0973A flight from Bengaluru to Delhi suffered from a cardiac arrest, crew member Amandeep performed emergency medical procedure to ensure the passenger's well-being.

JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed who was aboard the same flight took to Twitter to share the incident and hailed the quick-thinking Amandeep.

He described how Amandeep "worked over an hour" on the passenger and saved his life.




The official Jet Airways handle later acknowledged the tweet and expressed their pride over having such an able crew working with them.




Twitter users hailed him as a hero and collectively requested the airline to reward him for his heroic stint.






















Speaking to NDTV, a Jet Airways spokesperson explained how the incident unfolded.

"Crew took an update of the guest's medical history from a family member accompanying him and administered medication and oxygen as per the laid down procedures," the spokesperson told NDTV.

The spokesperson added that a nurse who was also aboard the same flight assisted in keeping the passenger's health in a stable condition.

"Captain of the flight requested for priority landing in Delhi and upon landing, Medanta doctors boarded and checked on the guest," the spokesperson further added.

