News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Twitter Launches Hilarious Jokes After Chetan Bhagat Was the Chief Guest at ISRO Event

Chetan Bhagat was recently at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the ongoing celebrations for World Space Week, and Twitterati is having a field day at his cost.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Chetan Bhagat was recently at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the ongoing celebrations for World Space Week, and Twitterati is having a field day at his cost. On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them.

Bhagat captioned the tweet, "Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life - my own moon landing!"

Turns out, neither could his followers. Chetan Bhagat, who really has no background in aerospace engineering, getting an invitation to be the chief guest of honour at ISRO, one of the country's finest organisations, was a bit too much for some to digest.

While some felt that Bhagat did not belong there, some commented that ISRO could have simply invited someone more worthy of being a guest of honour.

