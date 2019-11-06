Twitter Launches Hilarious Jokes After Chetan Bhagat Was the Chief Guest at ISRO Event

Chetan Bhagat was recently at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) for the ongoing celebrations for World Space Week, and Twitterati is having a field day at his cost. On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them.

Bhagat captioned the tweet, "Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life - my own moon landing!"

Turns out, neither could his followers. Chetan Bhagat, who really has no background in aerospace engineering, getting an invitation to be the chief guest of honour at ISRO, one of the country's finest organisations, was a bit too much for some to digest.

Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life - my own moon landing! #isro #chetanbhagat #worldspaceweek 🌓 🚀 pic.twitter.com/43W5qC5qwW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 4, 2019

While some felt that Bhagat did not belong there, some commented that ISRO could have simply invited someone more worthy of being a guest of honour.

ISRO ye kya kiya aapne — Abhinav Anurag (@abhi_31117) November 4, 2019

We can't believe it either, Chetan. — Swetha🌻 (@rantassaurus) November 5, 2019

Neither can I believe it !!! What a comedown, isn’t it ? — Sheshagiri Anegondi (@RunningTechie) November 4, 2019

Dont know about your feeling honoured. ISRO surely has dishonoured itself by calling you. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) November 5, 2019

Surely, an organisation that reaches for the stars can get a real star. This is like #AIIMS inviting a homeopath to address its annual conference — JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) November 5, 2019

"I can't believe one of India's finest organisations chose me to address them." Truer words have never been spoken. — Parag bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) November 5, 2019

@isro you dishonoured your stellar work — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) November 5, 2019

With losing all communication with Chandrayan-2 Lander Vikram, looks like ISRO has also lost its senses inviting this joker as a Chief Guest. Even he can’t believe it! — Sangita (@Sanginamby) November 5, 2019

Sir aap ISRO ki kisi rocket mein baithke space kyu nahin chale jate...hum dharti wale log sada aapke aabhari rahenge 😭😭 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) November 4, 2019

And downfall of ISRO begins... — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) November 5, 2019

