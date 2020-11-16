News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Twitter Left Horrified after Viral Tweet Reveals How Clowns Trademark Their Make Up Looks

How do clowns remember make up looks? | Image credit: Twitter

a gallery in London stores more than 200 of such hand-painted clown makeup eggs that act as a file of faces so that no clown copies another accidentally or intentionally.

Irrational fear of clowns is known as coulrophobia and number of such people on Twitter were left terrified after learning how clown makeup is trademarked. According to a tweet, clowns paint their personal makeup style onto eggs to trademark the look.

The bizarre revelation was made by a Scottish resident, Jo Hauge. In the tweet, he mentions how he sometimes just thinks about the way clowns have to paint their makeup onto an egg to trademark it and then it is stored in a special clown egg warehouse. He joked how he has to go an lie down because of this intense fact.

His tweet has over 35K likes and thousands of horrified responses. Most people shared general fears, while others mused that this is actually quite funny. Here are a few of them.

Though it is not a new thing it is clear by the reactions that many people discovered it for the very first time via this tweet. But the art is quite old and a very prominent practice of the business for many Clowns.

In fact, there is a gallery in London which stores more than 200 of such hand-painted clown makeup eggs. They act a file of faces so that no one copies another accidentally or intentionally.

The egg-based makeup registry is a copyright log for the members of Clowns International, which as the name suggests, is an international body of clowns dating back to the 1940s. However, this world of trademarks and copyright exists outside of the regular copyright courts and no lawyers can enforce it. It is just their own internal code of conduct that sees fit to trademark/copyright a makeup style to any particular clown.

The tradition itself is quite old and also has non-legal origins. A chemist Stan Bult first stared painting clown faces on chicken eggs as his hobby in around1946. Gradually, the hobby faded with the passage of time till 1984 when some professional artists were asked to resurrect the art. This time, they used a longer-lasting base- ceramic eggs instead of Bult’s chicken eggs.


  • First Published: November 16, 2020, 20:10 IST
