BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitter Lights Up with Memes After PM Modi Asks India to End Darkness of Covid-19

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Twitter was soon flooded over with memes and a visual commentary on how they would take part in the occasion.

Raka Mukherjee
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Share this:

In a video message to the nation on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the country to put together a show of solidarity in India's fight against Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the country's fight against coronavirus.

However, he also urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. "You don't have to go out on the streets and in the colonies, but do it from your doorsteps and balconies," he urged Indians.

As the video message reached the thousands of Indians watching, Netizens took to Twitter to share how they would be 'celebrating' at 9 PM on 5th April, with lights. (And yes, the Happydent advertisement did make a huge comeback.)

Twitter was soon flooded over with memes and visual commentary on how they would take part in the occasion.














The act is a show of solidarity, as PM Modi said in his speech.

You can read the full transcript of his speech here.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,932

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,039,157

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,076

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,149

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres