Twitter Lights Up with Memes After PM Modi Asks India to End Darkness of Covid-19

In a video message to the nation on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the country to put together a show of solidarity in India's fight against Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all of India to switch off all the lights of their houses on April 5 at 9 pm for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the country's fight against coronavirus.

However, he also urged people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. "You don't have to go out on the streets and in the colonies, but do it from your doorsteps and balconies," he urged Indians.

As the video message reached the thousands of Indians watching, Netizens took to Twitter to share how they would be 'celebrating' at 9 PM on 5th April, with lights. (And yes, the Happydent advertisement did make a huge comeback.)

Twitter was soon flooded over with memes and visual commentary on how they would take part in the occasion.





Modi requesting to light up diya ,flash light on 5 april at 9pm

Indians be like :

Indians be like :

I'm pretty sure that this image of India will circulate after so-called "light show" organized by our beloved PM on 5th April 😅

I'm pretty sure that this image of India will circulate after so-called "light show" organized by our beloved PM on 5th April 😅

(P.S - this image usually circulates after Diwali 😂)









Paro already knew the secret power of diya. Devdas died only when her diya went off. Saari taaqat diye mein hai.

"I want 9 minutes from everyone Stand in home balconies & light up candles & diyas."- PM Modi

Meanwhile mombatti & Diya sellers:



Meanwhile mombatti & Diya sellers:













I will celebrate Diwali in New style #9Minutesat9PM

I will celebrate Diwali in New style #9Minutesat9PM













The act is a show of solidarity, as PM Modi said in his speech.



"We may be alone in out homes, but nobody is alone. You have the strength of the entire nation with you," says PM @narendramodi.



You can read the full transcript of his speech here.