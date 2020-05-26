Twitter Loves Riteish Deshmukh's Tribute to Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on Birth Anniversary

Mumbai On the 75th birth anniversary of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, his son Riteish Deshmukh posted a special video on social media.

In the video, the actor is seen putting his hand through the sleeves of his father's outfit. He also hugged his father's kurta.

"Happy Birthday PAPPA... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75," Riteish wrote.

Genelia D'Souza too took to social media to remember her father-in-law.

She posted a picture of Vilasrao's statue.

"Riaan's teacher asked him ‘What are you most proud of' .. His answer was ‘My Ajoba'.. You are our pride Pappa.. We feel your presence everyday and know that you are looking after us wherever you are..You live in us and we celebrate you every single day. Happy Birthday Pappa," Genelia captioned the image.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the actor's tribute to his father.

Such a beautiful video ❤️ — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 26, 2020

This is really emotional.Fathers are real heroes for all their children. — Resha Khan (@Reshakhan03) May 26, 2020

Sending you lots of love and a big hug. Love you Ritay. — Mushtaq Shiekh (@shiekhspear) May 26, 2020

Very very touching, Rietesh was always an excellent actor, today you prove how good you are as son. Your love for your father & these emotions almost made me cry. Pray for peace & happiness in your life. — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) May 26, 2020

Vilasrao Deshmukh, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra, died due to multiple organ failure in 2012.

