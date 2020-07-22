BUZZ

Twitter Makes a Splash With Photos and Videos of Delhi Rains as Heavy Downpour Lashes Capital

Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday inundating many areas and causing traffic snarls. The India Meteorological Centre said the rains covered most parts of Delhi and the adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The traffic department has been giving out alerts on traffic movement and waterlogging on busy roads through its social media handles.

Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles wading through waterlogged areas. While some enjoyed the deluge from their balconies, others were aghast over the flooding of roads with just few hours of rain.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted widespread rainfall with "isolated heavy to very heavy rain" in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The rainfall intensity and distribution are very likely to decrease significantly Thursday onwards, the IMD had said.

