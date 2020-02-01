Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Twitter Makes an Entry With #Brexit Memes after UK Leaves the European Union

'This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama,' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Reuters image.

Two and a half years after the vote in favour of Brexit in June 2016, the UK finally exited the European Union on Friday night, becoming the first country to exit the economic bloc, after 47 years of membership.

"It is not just about some legal extrication. It is potentially a moment of real national renewal and change. This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances — your family's life chances — should depend on which part of the country you grow up in," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hailing the historic moment as the dawn of a new era for the UK in his address to the nation just before Brexit.

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama," said Johnson, in his video message which promised hope and opportunity to every part of the United Kingdom.

While there will be little change instantly as the UK and EU enter into a pre-agreed period of transition from Saturday until the end of December, the process of complete extrication from the now 27-member economic bloc will begin right away.

As the UK made its exit from the EU, memes made their entry into Twitter with people sharing how they felt about this parting moment.

Some felt that it was a mistake.

Some stayed in denial.

And the Brexit memes kept pouring in.

