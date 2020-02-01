Twitter Makes an Entry With #Brexit Memes after UK Leaves the European Union

Two and a half years after the vote in favour of Brexit in June 2016, the UK finally exited the European Union on Friday night, becoming the first country to exit the economic bloc, after 47 years of membership.

"It is not just about some legal extrication. It is potentially a moment of real national renewal and change. This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances — your family's life chances — should depend on which part of the country you grow up in," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hailing the historic moment as the dawn of a new era for the UK in his address to the nation just before Brexit.

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama," said Johnson, in his video message which promised hope and opportunity to every part of the United Kingdom.

While there will be little change instantly as the UK and EU enter into a pre-agreed period of transition from Saturday until the end of December, the process of complete extrication from the now 27-member economic bloc will begin right away.

As the UK made its exit from the EU, memes made their entry into Twitter with people sharing how they felt about this parting moment.

Some felt that it was a mistake.

and the prize for the best #Brexit analogy goes to pic.twitter.com/FsfDV4hNjI — Dr. Eric Schmidt 施铁墙 博士 (@GreatWallEric) February 1, 2020

Some stayed in denial.

And the Brexit memes kept pouring in.

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/3ptd13tHSG — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) January 31, 2020

It's #BrexitDay and the signs to the celebrations are up early. pic.twitter.com/goD4hq8H0V — Ian Duhig (@ianduhig) January 31, 2020

Rare photos of the UK leaving the EU#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/HjxcBFg3sR — (@Spilling_The_T) January 31, 2020

Looking forward to Britain Season 2 tomorrow.#BrexitDay — Jonny Hosking (@JonnyHosking) January 31, 2020

This sticker has been on my wall since 98 & I swore I wouldn’t remove it until we’d left the EU.Happy Independence Day everyone. #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/rUlIJmJMfX — James Spivey (@JamesSpivey1) January 31, 2020

Brexit breakfast... Had to be a full English really didn't it!! #BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/9gbyHIhL1K — Joe (@joe606) January 31, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.