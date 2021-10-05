Twitter Turned Madhouse of Memes as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Was Down for Hours

In a major internet ‘catastrophe’ of global proportions, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, all owned by the former, faced a major outage for the longest period of over 6 hours and more in recent times. Around 11:30 pm IST, the apps started showing error messages and within a few minutes, the snafu crippled most of the world. The apps finally started working in India during the early hours of Tuesday morning and the company issued a statement outlining what seemed to have caused the huge outage. So what did the internet do? Except there was basically just Twitter, the only other major internet platform left working. Microblogging aficionados were the one only one furiously typing out jokes and memes and those were the best. The only problem was, they couldn’t forward it because WhatsApp was down!

Check out some of the best and hilarious memes Twitter came up with:

Mark Zuckerberg should try unplugging Facebook and plugging it back in.— Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) October 4, 2021

Long distance relationships waiting for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram to be back be like#DeleteFacebook pic.twitter.com/kArwFO8Mf6— Simon Wachiuri, HSC. (@Its_Wachiuri) October 4, 2021

BREAKING: live view inside a Facebook datacenter pic.twitter.com/GylYGW0wHU— xXx_ANT1F4_5C3N3_QU33N_xXx (@pupOnSecurity) October 4, 2021

LinkedIn is still up. But literally no one cares.— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 4, 2021

Me apologising to my WiFi network after blaming it for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram outage #facebookdown #instagramdisabled pic.twitter.com/zWomrc5aGN— Iduzzel (@iduzzel) October 4, 2021

To add to it, Twitter was trolling users who couldn’t hop on to the other platforms.

hello literally everyone— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Someone thought Twitter had its most laborious day today:

Twitter after carrying Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/Zl9rVRR6wc— bruhtonium (@fazegregpaul76) October 5, 2021

Check in on your influencer friends today ♥️— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) October 4, 2021

Me thinking about my life when Facebook WhatsApp, Instagram all are down : pic.twitter.com/5Zvq1Pn36d— Mr Rajput …;( (@Darshan51954611) October 5, 2021

Nobody;Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, telegram users right now.. pic.twitter.com/ZhXGoHk9JW — BARON OF LAGOS (TEAM WHITE MONEY) (@Alongemarvix) October 4, 2021

And as the apps started returning, Twitter users decided to do this:

Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp are back online. This is how the refugees we hosted last night are running back with your tweets as memes for sharing pic.twitter.com/lpm0dw0ve2— Reagan (@reaganyijo) October 5, 2021

Me since WhatsApp , Instagram and Facebook went down pic.twitter.com/yFZHQsihUN— Elvis Szn (@ElvisSzn) October 4, 2021

Twitter after hosting WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users for 6 hours.. pic.twitter.com/GBY0fCxQWf— CHIEF DON (@billionare_dom) October 4, 2021

Pending posts waiting for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after their return from the brief "vacay".#serverdown #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/YHYBtFVCsT— Swati Pant (@panduhmohneeum) October 5, 2021

Instagram being down is making it really fucking hard for me to post my spotify links that absolutely no one cares about— Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) October 4, 2021

Regular twitter users while instagram,whatsapp, and facebook users panic#instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/zPyECQkSQE— Letitia Wright ➐ (@LetitiaaWright) October 4, 2021

Telegram and LinkedIn when they learned WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are back#TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/pHvyfzlDZ3— Egboka Victory (@EgbokaVictoryU) October 5, 2021

Facebook, Whatsapp & Instagram is down Social Media platform such as Telegram, Twitter, Snapchat be like: pic.twitter.com/2RT6bKTbkV — Sarcastic.shrivastav (@shrivastav4241) October 5, 2021

In the statement put out by Facebook, it said that ‘our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication.’

The statement said ‘we want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.’

This outage comes at the heels of a Facebook employee Frances Haughen who recently shared a truckload of Facebook documents and she said how th social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health.

