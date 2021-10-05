CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Twitter Turned Madhouse of Memes as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Was Down for Hours

Twitter remained the only place literally where everyone trooped down to chat or just scroll through. (Image: twitter)

Twitter aficionados were the one only one furiously typing out jokes and memes on the major WhatsApp, Facebook outage and those were the best.

In a major internet ‘catastrophe’ of global proportions, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, all owned by the former, faced a major outage for the longest period of over 6 hours and more in recent times. Around 11:30 pm IST, the apps started showing error messages and within a few minutes, the snafu crippled most of the world. The apps finally started working in India during the early hours of Tuesday morning and the company issued a statement outlining what seemed to have caused the huge outage. So what did the internet do? Except there was basically just Twitter, the only other major internet platform left working. Microblogging aficionados were the one only one furiously typing out jokes and memes and those were the best. The only problem was, they couldn’t forward it because WhatsApp was down!

Check out some of the best and hilarious memes Twitter came up with:

To add to it, Twitter was trolling users who couldn’t hop on to the other platforms.

Someone thought Twitter had its most laborious day today:

And as the apps started returning, Twitter users decided to do this:

In the statement put out by Facebook, it said that ‘our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication.’

The statement said ‘we want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.’

This outage comes at the heels of a Facebook employee Frances Haughen who recently shared a truckload of Facebook documents and she said how th social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children’s mental health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:October 05, 2021, 09:30 IST