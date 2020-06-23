Twitter Mesmerized by Dedication of 'Atmanirbhar' Bull Pulling its Own Cart in Viral Video

God helps those who help themselves. Or at least that's what this bull seems to believe.

A video of a bull pulling its own cart has been going viral on Twitter and evoking hilarious reactions from netizens. Posted on Twitter by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, the video features a bull deftly putting on his own harness and pulling the cart with no assistance fro humans. The MP labeled the sight, "mesmerising".

Coming at a time when both the government as well as the Prime Minister have been pushing the "Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat Abhiyaan" to revivethe post-coronavirus economy, the video has been going viral with many referring to the bull as the epitome of self-reliance.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user said, "Even animals are atmanirbhar". Yet another posted, "Even animals know their own duties and responsibilities". Yet another user wrote, "This bull is better than humans".

The video has over 1.5 lakh views.

Even animals are "Aatmnirbhar"! https://t.co/DZNUMacTtq — Vivek Sharma (@TweeterVivek) June 23, 2020

This bull is better than some humans, as he knows his works better.... https://t.co/TGyaX5yUdL — MNCVillager (@Shubham08379331) June 23, 2020

Duty ki dedication https://t.co/J0pWuQKYVH — CA.Vimal Kumar SPSA (@ca_spsa) June 23, 2020