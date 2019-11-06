'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan
While Ranu Mondal's reaction to her fan may have been a bit too dismissive, the reactions of her so called fans was not very gracious either.
Image credit: Twitter
In the entertainment world, things move fast. Take the case of singer Ranu Mondal, for example. The woman, whose luck turned after she was "discovered" singing a sorrowful and now viral rendition of the Hindi song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' on a railway platform, went from being a nobody to a virtual celebrity in just a matter of weeks.
And now, it seems Mondal is not just a celebrity but a fussy one at that. The singer, who has already recorded three songs with Bollywood music director Himesh Reshamiya, was recently seen behaving rather highhandedly with a fan who wanted to take a selfie.
In the video, a woman can be seen approaching Mondal from behind and tapping her on the shoulder to get her attention for a selfie during an event. However, an irritated-looking Mondal does not take kindly to the gesture and taps the woman's shoulder in return asking "What is this?" in Hindi.
While 'aam janta' is used to watching celebrities throw tantrums at fans and journalists (some of whom can undoubtedly be invasive and annoying), many on social media were surprised by Mondal's allege misbehavior. Twitter and Instagram flooded with criticism for Ranu with fans claiming that given the singer's humble origin story, it was perhaps too soon for Mondal to acquire such celebrity airs.
Ranu Mondal, who was singing in Railway Station says:* She's now a celebrity and others shouldn't touch her!This is what happens when people don't know to handle the instant name and fame they get! pic.twitter.com/7tRk1WHTsL— Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) November 4, 2019
Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau— Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019
Ranu Mondal is a shining example of the illogical fan culture of India.— The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) November 4, 2019
"Don't Touch me I'm celebrity Now"#RanuMondal Staying humble would have been good . She is doomed ! pic.twitter.com/OtdRXYNbWU— Heer 🌸 (@nikkupikku) November 4, 2019
Don't touch me, I'm celeb now : Ranu Mondal We made her celebrity and now see her attitude.#ranumondal #ranumandal pic.twitter.com/HOGFPYnU4s— HasegaIndia (@indiahasegaa) November 4, 2019
However, some tweets soon took on a a rather offensive tone. A user wrote, "Ranu Mondal should have been happy that people are now touching her at least".
ranu mondal should hv been happy that ppl are now touching her atleast— Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) November 4, 2019
Fans should not "touch her" like that actually she's not use to the "newly achieved" fameCelebrity?? whatever 🙄🙄#ranumondal https://t.co/Zbf7Jcg9HK— Iqra 🇮🇳 (@chaiaddict95) November 4, 2019
The reactions to the video also turned derisive. Some even made memes.
Dont touch me "Im Famous"..#RanuMondal 😆 https://t.co/kWjDXfliPn— Durgesh (@durgi78) November 5, 2019
Nobody:#le_Ranu_mondal: pic.twitter.com/XkA90LVRRY— Kukmu (@jayu_mk) November 5, 2019
While Mondal's reaction to her fan may have been a bit too dismissive, the reactions of her so called fans was not very gracious either, many of which reeked of classism (note the constant emphasis on the railway station where she was "found"). Celebrity or not, Mondal has all the right to not want to be touched and react unpleasantly if she is touched without consent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Daniel Craig Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks if Phoebe Waller Bridge is a Diversity Hire
- Mother Feels Humiliated after Restaurant Bill Calls Her 2-Year-Old Daughter 'Terrifying'
- Severe or Very Poor AQI: You Should Not Step Outside Without Anti-Pollution Masks
- With Regulations For Content Incoming, Instagram Hopes Influencers Are Smart Enough
- Want to Protect Your Child From The 999 AQI Air? Here Are Some Air Purifiers