'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan

In the entertainment world, things move fast. Take the case of singer Ranu Mondal, for example. The woman, whose luck turned after she was "discovered" singing a sorrowful and now viral rendition of the Hindi song 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' on a railway platform, went from being a nobody to a virtual celebrity in just a matter of weeks.

And now, it seems Mondal is not just a celebrity but a fussy one at that. The singer, who has already recorded three songs with Bollywood music director Himesh Reshamiya, was recently seen behaving rather highhandedly with a fan who wanted to take a selfie.

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching Mondal from behind and tapping her on the shoulder to get her attention for a selfie during an event. However, an irritated-looking Mondal does not take kindly to the gesture and taps the woman's shoulder in return asking "What is this?" in Hindi.

While 'aam janta' is used to watching celebrities throw tantrums at fans and journalists (some of whom can undoubtedly be invasive and annoying), many on social media were surprised by Mondal's allege misbehavior. Twitter and Instagram flooded with criticism for Ranu with fans claiming that given the singer's humble origin story, it was perhaps too soon for Mondal to acquire such celebrity airs.

Ranu Mondal, who was singing in Railway Station says:* She's now a celebrity and others shouldn't touch her!This is what happens when people don't know to handle the instant name and fame they get! pic.twitter.com/7tRk1WHTsL — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) November 4, 2019

Really sad we all twitterati supp her when her station vala video came see her behaviour after becoming celebrity Such insult of any fan is pathetic #RanuMondal @singh_harmeet84 https://t.co/8rQHcEijau — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) November 4, 2019

Ranu Mondal is a shining example of the illogical fan culture of India. — The Bong Head (@TheBongHead) November 4, 2019

"Don't Touch me I'm celebrity Now"#RanuMondal Staying humble would have been good . She is doomed ! pic.twitter.com/OtdRXYNbWU — Heer 🌸 (@nikkupikku) November 4, 2019

Don't touch me, I'm celeb now : Ranu Mondal We made her celebrity and now see her attitude.#ranumondal #ranumandal pic.twitter.com/HOGFPYnU4s — HasegaIndia (@indiahasegaa) November 4, 2019

However, some tweets soon took on a a rather offensive tone. A user wrote, "Ranu Mondal should have been happy that people are now touching her at least".

ranu mondal should hv been happy that ppl are now touching her atleast — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) November 4, 2019

Fans should not "touch her" like that actually she's not use to the "newly achieved" fameCelebrity?? whatever 🙄🙄#ranumondal https://t.co/Zbf7Jcg9HK — Iqra 🇮🇳 (@chaiaddict95) November 4, 2019

The reactions to the video also turned derisive. Some even made memes.

While Mondal's reaction to her fan may have been a bit too dismissive, the reactions of her so called fans was not very gracious either, many of which reeked of classism (note the constant emphasis on the railway station where she was "found"). Celebrity or not, Mondal has all the right to not want to be touched and react unpleasantly if she is touched without consent.

