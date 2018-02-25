GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
7-min read

Twitter Mourns the Sudden Demise of Veteran Actor Sridevi

'Chandni left Bollywood in darkness.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 25, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Mourns the Sudden Demise of Veteran Actor Sridevi
'Chandni left Bollywood in darkness.'
Widely regarded as India's first female superstar, legendary actress Sridevi, 54, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai.

Sridevi had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.

She made her acting debut in 1978 with Solva Sawan and went on to become a household name with Jeetendra-starrer Himmatwaala.

She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Shocked fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of their dear star.



















































Indian president Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter express his grief.

The prez wrote, "Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind"




Several members of the film industry also took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to family and fans.






































































Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Sridevi in several films, took to Twitter a night before and shared that he felt an unusual uneasiness.





Sridevi had featured in multilingual films including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

She made a comeback with 2012’s English Vinglish and subsequently, Mom, in 2017.

She had been cast in Dharma Productions' yet-to-start Shiddat, directed by 2 States' Abhishek Varman.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You