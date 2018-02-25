Twitter Mourns the Sudden Demise of Veteran Actor Sridevi

Sridevi will live on in our hearts forever and be dearly missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LcYliXuL5v — ✨✨ (@DesiObsession_) February 25, 2018

Boney Kapoor's estranged first wife, Mona Kapoor, died a month before the release of her son Arjun Kapoor's first film. Today, #Sridevi died from massive cardiac arrest a month before the release of her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's first film. Such shocking fate! — Rue (@RueRants) February 24, 2018

I cannot believe what I’m reading about #Sridevi. It feels like a personal loss! Goosebumps. — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) February 24, 2018

man my heart is hurting. sridevi was such a blindingly bright, iconic star. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) February 24, 2018

She was my favourite heroine. She is my favourite heroine and she will always be my favourite heroine.



Cannot imagine that the heartful chuckle and sinewy voice are no more.



May her soul find peace. #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/eBTqHapigj — Dr. Kiran Kumar Karlapu, IRS (@scarysouthpaw) February 25, 2018

Life is so fickle. Keep your loved ones close to you, let them know what they mean to you, stop fussing about small issues. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 25, 2018

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

What a sad sad day for us all. #Sridevi was one of the greatest actresses ever to have graced our screens. Her charm, her smile, those eyes, those expressions... absolutely unmatchable. The comic timing and natural dancing flair... they just don’t make them like her anymore.😔 pic.twitter.com/OhqWDGrI0Y — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) February 24, 2018

An actor that made her every movie character - a reference point for generations to come, Sridevi, maybe no more, but Chandni will live on, the legend will sing along. pic.twitter.com/UplpHhR89j — Food Revolution (@AanchalDiet) February 25, 2018

My fave anecdote of Sridevi was that she was offered a role in Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg. She refused because it wasn't a starring role & it would have meant taking a hiatus from Bollywood, where she knew she was a leading lady. RIP Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/o7p1lUX12I — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) February 24, 2018

Manju in Chaalbaaz was the 1st feminist i came across in films. Seema in Mr India was the 1st journo. #Sridevi played some powerful female characters. Still recall her line: "mai mardo ki duniya me apne shart pe jeena chahti hun" (Chaalbaaz). V sad to hear about her demise. RIP pic.twitter.com/jJUSBGNaMp — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) February 25, 2018

an icon for the ages pic.twitter.com/LgN3ktJQB9 — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) February 24, 2018

#Sridevi dressed like a Queen hours before her death. Now mourned & will be wrapped in White clothing. Life is not short, death is just unpredictable... pic.twitter.com/OAj5Z0LnTi — Shuj' (@ChocMilkSheikh) February 24, 2018

Just woke up and learned about Sridevi and thought it’s a nightmare. Turns out it’s true. Such a beautiful performer, gone too soon. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/oEBy6Axg5R — NRK (@PWNeha) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

May her soul rest in peace Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/R8RUwdG5B2 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018

So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma’am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon.... pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018

Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 25, 2018

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying... — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... 😣................... then again .... ......................maybe it’s a blessing ... 🙏............... — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 25, 2018

CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma’am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family. ❤️ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 25, 2018

Terrible terrible news.... Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More ... 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.

“Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 24, 2018

Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! pic.twitter.com/TNhllCImRk — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family. — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018

Can’t believe it, my most fav actress #Sridevi ji is no more. It’s a huge loss. Met her so many times in last couple of months and she was always so kind and gracious. You’ll be missed ma’am. We all love you and very proud of you and your achievements. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) February 25, 2018

This is too sudden & unexpected. #Sridevi no more, just sounds wrong. So young and so much more talent yet to be explored... RIP Sridevi... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 25, 2018

Woken up to Absolute Shock and Disbelief ! Tragic news ! Im at a loss of words,can’t comprehend this at all! Why? Gone Too soon ,Sri , my heart goes out to Boneyji,jahnvi and Khushi at this moment. Condolences and Prayers . #sridevi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 25, 2018

RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :( — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2018

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Widely regarded as India's first female superstar, legendary actress Sridevi, 54, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai.Sridevi had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.She made her acting debut in 1978 with Solva Sawan and went on to become a household name with Jeetendra-starrer Himmatwaala.She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.Shocked fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of their dear star.Indian president Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter express his grief.The prez wrote, "Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind"Several members of the film industry also took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to family and fans.Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Sridevi in several films, took to Twitter a night before and shared that he felt an unusual uneasiness.Sridevi had featured in multilingual films including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.She made a comeback with 2012’s English Vinglish and subsequently, Mom, in 2017.She had been cast in Dharma Productions' yet-to-start Shiddat, directed by 2 States' Abhishek Varman.