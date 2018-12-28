Twitter Reacts to the Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: The Good, The Bad, The Funny
Instead of getting political, or the least amount that we can, given that it's a politcal row over a political movie, we scoured Twitter to find reactions to the movie in itself.
A still from the trailer of the film. Anupam Kher is essaying the role of former PM Manmohan Singh.
The Maharashtra Youth Congress has demanded a prior screening of the movie and declared that they wouldn't let the movie release anywhere in the country if their demand is not met.
The former Prime Minister himself has refused to be drawn into the controversy over the film, which has sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts. The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, shows Singh as the victim of the inside politics in Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections, in which the party was reduced to a record low tally.
Many in the Congress have raised objections over the "incorrect presentation of facts" in the trailer, while the BJP has praised it as a “riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years”.
The three-minute long trailer takes numerous potshots at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and others from the Gandhi family. "Mahabharat mein do families thi. India mein toh ek hi hai (The Mahabharat had two families. India has only one)," the trailer begins, setting the tone for the film and a political slugfest.
Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who is essaying the role of Singh in the film, said that the movie is going to be a "game changer" in political biopics as it does not shy away from taking real names.
But instead of getting political, or the least amount that we can, given that it's a politcal row over a political movie, we scoured Twitter to find reactions to the movie in itself.
The Good
Political posturing aside, many people noted the striking resemblance of Kher to the former PM, with the actor having assumed Singh's looks, style of speech, and even mannerisms to an uncanny degree.
#TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer looks promising. Casting is bang on.— Nikhil (@nerdycappuccino) December 28, 2018
My father (not on social media) asked after watching a glimpse of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer if Dr. Manmohan Singh himself acted in the film. That's the shear genius of @AnupamPKher 🙌— Winter Soldier (@AB_arpit) December 28, 2018
It's hard to find out the difference between this @AnupamPKher and @_ManmohanSingh ....— Manoj Sharma (@manojs033) December 27, 2018
I will definitely watch this movie with family. #AccidentalPrimeMinister https://t.co/jnBtTPwb3i
Regarding #AccidentalPrimeMinister film, the trailer itself says that all characters, events and incidents have been FICTIONALIZED for dramatization.— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 27, 2018
Enough proof that a lot of things in this movie will be fictional & should be watched only for entertainment. pic.twitter.com/4HywGQWhhu
Watched the trailer of #AccidentalPrimeMinister. The movie looks promising with a great attempt by Anupam Kher jee.— Priyabrata Behera (@Priyabr20831063) December 27, 2018
It will be controversial but I am eagerly waiting to watch the movie.@AnupamPKher
The Bad
Many people however reviled the film as being sheer propaganda, even though they sometimes seemed confused over who was the one doing the propaganda.
Those opposing the release of #AccidentalPrimeMinister are opposed to the Freedom of Speech & Expression. It is as simple as that.— Aunindyo Chakravarty (@AunindyoC) December 27, 2018
The best response to propaganda bullshit like #AccidentalPrimeMinister is to not watch it. And dear @INCIndia please do not protest against screening/ release of the movie. Crappy film makers also have the right to freedom of expression. Ignore. Best treatment— Babumoshai (@Bong_in_Delhi) December 28, 2018
And @AnupamPKher talks about ethics. This is propaganda and #disgraceful act.#AccidentalPrimeMinister https://t.co/cefeOaQtUK— Rishi Kant (@rishikantsinha) December 27, 2018
#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister #TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer. Self goal by BJP in promoting the movie. Completely avoidable.— Rajendran Nair (@rgnairji) December 28, 2018
The Funny
And there were some who just dropped by to enjoy the show.
All those who want to see the movie can collect for free from any of the BJP office.#AccidentalPrimeMinister— deep (@timewillspeak) December 28, 2018
After the #AccidentalPrimeMinister the country had been suffering the after-effects of 'The Accident' until #Modi came to save us from it !! #ModiFor2019— Anita Kapoor (@NotAnyKapoor) December 28, 2018
The #AccidentalPrimeMinister & #Thackeray trailers are both superb but unfortunately you cannot trust on the facts and stories being told there. I think @Netflix is the hero of propaganda-less storytelling.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 27, 2018
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s