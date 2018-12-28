LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Twitter Reacts to the Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: The Good, The Bad, The Funny

Instead of getting political, or the least amount that we can, given that it's a politcal row over a political movie, we scoured Twitter to find reactions to the movie in itself.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Reacts to the Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: The Good, The Bad, The Funny
A still from the trailer of the film. Anupam Kher is essaying the role of former PM Manmohan Singh.
Less than 24 hours since its trailer dropped on YouTube, The Accidental Prime Minister has kicked out one final controversy out of 2018. The movie, based on the book by the same name by Sanjay Baru, is a fictionalized version of the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister of India and his relationship with the Gandhi family-led Congress party.

The Maharashtra Youth Congress has demanded a prior screening of the movie and declared that they wouldn't let the movie release anywhere in the country if their demand is not met.

The former Prime Minister himself has refused to be drawn into the controversy over the film, which has sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts. The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, shows Singh as the victim of the inside politics in Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections, in which the party was reduced to a record low tally.

Many in the Congress have raised objections over the "incorrect presentation of facts" in the trailer, while the BJP has praised it as a “riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years”.

The three-minute long trailer takes numerous potshots at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and others from the Gandhi family. "Mahabharat mein do families thi. India mein toh ek hi hai (The Mahabharat had two families. India has only one)," the trailer begins, setting the tone for the film and a political slugfest.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who is essaying the role of Singh in the film, said that the movie is going to be a "game changer" in political biopics as it does not shy away from taking real names.

But instead of getting political, or the least amount that we can, given that it's a politcal row over a political movie, we scoured Twitter to find reactions to the movie in itself.

The Good

Political posturing aside, many people noted the striking resemblance of Kher to the former PM, with the actor having assumed Singh's looks, style of speech, and even mannerisms to an uncanny degree.
















The Bad

Many people however reviled the film as being sheer propaganda, even though they sometimes seemed confused over who was the one doing the propaganda.













The Funny

And there were some who just dropped by to enjoy the show.












Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram