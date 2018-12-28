Twitter Reacts to the Accidental Prime Minister Trailer: The Good, The Bad, The Funny

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer looks promising. Casting is bang on. — Nikhil (@nerdycappuccino) December 28, 2018

My father (not on social media) asked after watching a glimpse of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer if Dr. Manmohan Singh himself acted in the film. That's the shear genius of @AnupamPKher 🙌 — Winter Soldier (@AB_arpit) December 28, 2018

It's hard to find out the difference between this @AnupamPKher and @_ManmohanSingh ....



I will definitely watch this movie with family. #AccidentalPrimeMinister https://t.co/jnBtTPwb3i — Manoj Sharma (@manojs033) December 27, 2018

Regarding #AccidentalPrimeMinister film, the trailer itself says that all characters, events and incidents have been FICTIONALIZED for dramatization.



Enough proof that a lot of things in this movie will be fictional & should be watched only for entertainment. pic.twitter.com/4HywGQWhhu — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) December 27, 2018

Watched the trailer of #AccidentalPrimeMinister. The movie looks promising with a great attempt by Anupam Kher jee.

It will be controversial but I am eagerly waiting to watch the movie.@AnupamPKher — Priyabrata Behera (@Priyabr20831063) December 27, 2018

Those opposing the release of #AccidentalPrimeMinister are opposed to the Freedom of Speech & Expression. It is as simple as that. — Aunindyo Chakravarty (@AunindyoC) December 27, 2018

The best response to propaganda bullshit like #AccidentalPrimeMinister is to not watch it. And dear @INCIndia please do not protest against screening/ release of the movie. Crappy film makers also have the right to freedom of expression. Ignore. Best treatment — Babumoshai (@Bong_in_Delhi) December 28, 2018

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister #TheAccidentalPrimeMinisterTrailer. Self goal by BJP in promoting the movie. Completely avoidable. — Rajendran Nair (@rgnairji) December 28, 2018

All those who want to see the movie can collect for free from any of the BJP office.#AccidentalPrimeMinister — deep (@timewillspeak) December 28, 2018

After the #AccidentalPrimeMinister the country had been suffering the after-effects of 'The Accident' until #Modi came to save us from it !! #ModiFor2019 — Anita Kapoor (@NotAnyKapoor) December 28, 2018

The #AccidentalPrimeMinister & #Thackeray trailers are both superb but unfortunately you cannot trust on the facts and stories being told there. I think @Netflix is the hero of propaganda-less storytelling. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 27, 2018

Less than 24 hours since its trailer dropped on YouTube, The Accidental Prime Minister has kicked out one final controversy out of 2018. The movie, based on the book by the same name by Sanjay Baru, is a fictionalized version of the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister of India and his relationship with the Gandhi family-led Congress party.The Maharashtra Youth Congress has demanded a prior screening of the movie and declared that they wouldn't let the movie release anywhere in the country if their demand is not met.The former Prime Minister himself has refused to be drawn into the controversy over the film, which has sparked a row over the alleged distortion of facts. The trailer of the film, which was released on Thursday, shows Singh as the victim of the inside politics in Congress ahead of the 2014 general elections, in which the party was reduced to a record low tally.Many in the Congress have raised objections over the "incorrect presentation of facts" in the trailer, while the BJP has praised it as a “riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years”.The three-minute long trailer takes numerous potshots at Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka and others from the Gandhi family. "Mahabharat mein do families thi. India mein toh ek hi hai (The Mahabharat had two families. India has only one)," the trailer begins, setting the tone for the film and a political slugfest.Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, who is essaying the role of Singh in the film, said that the movie is going to be a "game changer" in political biopics as it does not shy away from taking real names.But instead of getting political, or the least amount that we can, given that it's a politcal row over a political movie, we scoured Twitter to find reactions to the movie in itself.Political posturing aside, many people noted the striking resemblance of Kher to the former PM, with the actor having assumed Singh's looks, style of speech, and even mannerisms to an uncanny degree.Many people however reviled the film as being sheer propaganda, even though they sometimes seemed confused over who was the one doing the propaganda.And there were some who just dropped by to enjoy the show.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.