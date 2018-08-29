GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Remembers Hockey Player Dhyan Chand, The 'Wizard' who Inspired National Sports Day

Twitter remembers legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand Singh on his birth anniversary which also marks the National Sports Day in India.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
Twitter Remembers Hockey Player Dhyan Chand, The 'Wizard' who Inspired National Sports Day
Major Dhyan Chand. (Photo Credit: Virender Sehwag/ Twitter)
The National Sports Day celebrated on 29 August marks the birth anniversary of the Wizard of Hockey a.k.a the greatest Hockey player in history, Dhyan Chand Singh, who won several gold medals for India in 1928, 1934, and 1936 Olympics. He also scored over 400 goals in a career spanning 22 years.

Coincidentally, the day gains more significance with India’s power-packed performance at the Asian Games 2018 with dark horse of the race, Manjit Singh, winning the gold medal in the 800-metre race and PV Sindhu bagging the silver medal on Tuesday.

Twitter, of course, commemorated the day in its own way, with scores of politicians and sportspersons marking the occasion of Dhyan Chand Singh’s birth anniversary.











































































Starting from 2002, The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports began the 'Dhyan Chand Award', a lifetime achievement award in the field of sports.

The President of India also presents the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya awards to deserving athletes on the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand Singh. However, with the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia, the award ceremony will be held on September 25 this year.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
