Twitter Remembers Placing Random Bets with Universe to Motivate Themselves, Everyone Can Relate

People find weird ways to self-motivate. Some use the practice of self-rewards while others trust the judgement of the wide and wise universe.

Placing a bet with the universe is something almost everyone does, whether they believe in spirituality or not. Something like, if A happens, then B will happen. Or when you have to make a choice in life, say choosing between subject C and D and you might place a completely arbitrary bet with the universe to make a decision?

If yes, then you’re not alone. A number of people on Twitter are finding this tweet about such random bets very relatable.

Do you guys ever place random bets with the universe like if I can throw this pen into that drawer I’ll get an A on my assignment ??? Just me?? — shreya (@sherylpajuro) September 20, 2020

A user named Shreya asked Tweeple if they ever place random bets with the universe like “if I can throw this pen into that drawer I’ll get an A on my assignment”?

She asked if it was just her who did that.

Turns out, no, she definitely isn’t the only one. Soon after her tweet, hundreds of people replied how they felt exactly same. The tweet received over 4,000 likes.

Many reciprocated their own versions.

One user wrote, “This is how I’ve gotten through every MCQ exam ever, “if the person in front of me looks to the right in the next 10 seconds the answer is C.” this may not be the best idea for exams but if the universe is on your side, who cares?

“Only way I make decisions, if this ball of paper lands in garbage then, I will get increment at work,” another response by a user who put all their faith in their aiming skills.

This superstitious user also used the universe bets for clues about exam. “Putting the phone on charging then whatever % will be it charged at the time i will see it will be my % in exams. God how stupid I was”

Here are some more reactions-

Dont touch the brakes till that old neem tree...(one can be such an idiot sometimes ) and today ill write a whole page! — AD (@medusaflower) September 21, 2020

Can’t say that’s safe but okay.

I have destroyed Universe couple of times when the day was really bad. — Dev_Kvothe (@DevKvothe) September 21, 2020

Always, and will continue to do so as it gives a different level satisfaction when it comes off 😅 — Raghav (@imraghav_7) September 20, 2020

HAHAHAHA OMG I REALLY DID THINK IT WAS JUST ME https://t.co/wdn4jWQvRE — Medha (@medhanisa) September 21, 2020

Or if you only walk on only the colored tiles you will be freed from doing chores at home 😌 https://t.co/NgKLqApIl1 — sharon (@Sharon59851223) September 21, 2020

That's how we won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. I made it happen. https://t.co/r7gJmgqSYP — Pranjal Kishore (@jrcounsel) September 21, 2020

Those who are rooting for their favorite IPL teams should listen to this advice.