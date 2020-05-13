Twitter Reminds Anurag Thakur of When He Said Covid-19 Won't Impact Indian Economy

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package amid the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today in her first series of press briefing explained how the package will build an 'aatmanirbhar bharat' and was realised after long deliberations with all sections of the society.
After defining 'aatmanirbhar bharat' in four Aouth Indian languages, Telegu, Kannada, Malalayalam and Tamil, the minister went on to brief the financial action plan in English, while the same was being translated in Hindi by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur in intervals.
Thakur's briefings on the economic state of the country reminded people about his earlier statement in March, when he had claimed that the pandemic will not have any "adverse effect" on the Indian economy.
"As is true for the world at large, India's near-term macroeconomic outlook also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China and 2nd-round effects arising from an expected slowdown in global growth. However, the latest available data on trade and indicators of domestic output doesn't suggest any adverse impact on the economy," he had said at the time, according to reports.
As the minister shared the stage with Union Minister Sitharaman to discuss ways to breathe life into the distresses economy, many on Twitter reminded Thakur of his previous statements as contrary to him assisting the Finance Minister to explain the economic package needed in a post-lockdown country.
