Twitter Reminds Kangana of Her Promise to Return Padma Shri as AIIMS Rules Out Murder in SSR Case

About a month after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, actor Kangana Ranaut had vowed that she would return her Padma Shri award if she fails to prove her claims about the former's death. And now with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department ruling out murder in the case, Indians are reminding Kangana about her promise.

Following SSR's death, Kangana had released a couple of videos on social media accusing several members of the film industry of propagating nepotism and pushing the actor to suicide.

She had talked about the pressure and rejection Sushant was facing from Bollywood and the media. She had also lashed out at journalists for writing blind items on celebrities without taking names. Ranaut questioned whether his death was a "suicide or a planned murder". She went on to say that if she is not able prove the claims she has made, she'll return the honour bestowed upon her by the Indian government.

Now, following a series of allegations, accusations, arrests and a detailed probe, the forensic report by AIIMS has ruled out murder theories in the actor's death case. The report called it a case of suicide in the department's "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may continue on the abetment of suicide line of probe, sources told CNN-News18.

The report also questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital. The report ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor.

The report was met with mixed reactions. #KanganaAwardWapasKar has also been the top trend on Twitter for the last couple of days with netizens asking Kangana to "walk the talk" and return her award as promised for she had been unable to prove what she had initially claimed.

Kangana said that she will return her awards if SSR murder is not proved. Now that AIIMS and CBI rules out murder in SSR caseKindly tweet with #KanganaAwardWapasKar and urge Kangana to return her award. RT max. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) October 7, 2020

Now let SSR rest in peace, liar @KanganaTeam and do what you have promised. #KanganaAwardWapasKar — Daredevil Ping (@khiladibob) October 7, 2020

I think Now its time for You Tangana Ranaut to give Your Padma Shri back Chal chal abb Chup -Chap wapas karde !! #KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/Rid3eKgExY — NASHEELI KANIYA (@Sushmitasharm) October 7, 2020

*AIIMS and CBI rules out murder in SSR case*Meanwhile Indians to Kangana :#KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/ErjrfkwZlc — Sourcasm (@Sourcasm_) October 7, 2020

AIIMS and CBI have ruled out murder in SSR case.No proof of siphoning off funds to Rhea Chakraborty account.3 Govt agencies + Bihar Govt + Arnab Goswami + 80K fake accounts + Fake Jhansi ki Rani couldn't implicate Rhea.#KanganaAwardWaapasKar — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) October 7, 2020

Self proclaimed queen Of Jhaansi Pls fulfill your promise. Kahan underground Ho ? @KanganaTeam #KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/MXYPwp6euw — Lalit Singh Chauhan (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) October 7, 2020

Although AIIMS has ruled out murder, Sushant Singh Rajput's family members have questioned the report. The legal team of Sushant's family has written to CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla to claim that the medico-legal report by the AIIMS medical board was "faulty".