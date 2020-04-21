BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Twitter Reminds Trump That Many Healthcare Workers Fighting Covid-19 in US are Immigrants

File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

File photo of US President Donald Trump (Image: AP)

At least 15 percent of the US population is made up of immigrants, and some of them are also employed in the healthcare sector.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
Share this:

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will soon be signing an executive order suspending immigration to the United States temporarily.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", Trump said in the tweet.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.The President offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order.

However, as expected, not everyone is quite pleased with the idea. Data from the last couple of years shows that there are approximately 44.7 million immigrants residing in the Unites States.

At least 15 percent of the US population is made up of immigrants, and many of them are also employed in the healthcare sector as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. And that is what Twitter wants Trump to remember.

Some pointed out that a large number of healthcare workers in the US are immigrants. Many are fighting on the frontlines and risking their own lives to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the US.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,665,657

    +49,170*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,494,915

    +88,170*

  • Cured/Discharged

    658,009

    +33,008*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,249

    +5,992*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres