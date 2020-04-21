Twitter Reminds Trump That Many Healthcare Workers Fighting Covid-19 in US are Immigrants

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will soon be signing an executive order suspending immigration to the United States temporarily.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", Trump said in the tweet.

Trump said the move would also protect Americans' jobs, though the pandemic crisis has already left 22 million people in the US out of work.The President offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order.

However, as expected, not everyone is quite pleased with the idea. Data from the last couple of years shows that there are approximately 44.7 million immigrants residing in the Unites States.

At least 15 percent of the US population is made up of immigrants, and many of them are also employed in the healthcare sector as doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. And that is what Twitter wants Trump to remember.

Some pointed out that a large number of healthcare workers in the US are immigrants. Many are fighting on the frontlines and risking their own lives to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the US.

The epitome of stupidity, arrogance and racism: the United States has four times the #coronavirus cases than the next country...but sure #Trump, let's keep out all those 'dangerous' immigrants... pic.twitter.com/NteyXE2xud — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 21, 2020

So, pretty much, what @donlemon said.



Army of immigrants and low-income workers stepping up to frontlines to do risky work: 👍



Whiners and complainers who need golf and massages: 👎 pic.twitter.com/0g57wy9O5i — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) April 21, 2020

Immigrants account for 18.2% of healthcare workers and 23.5% of formal and nonformal long-term care sector workers.

27.5% of direct care workers and 30.3% of nursing home housekeeping and maintenance workers are immigrants https://t.co/yg7luO2Q4T https://t.co/RO03hbeWYt — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) April 21, 2020

US: we need tests



Trump: how about some dangerous, unproven drugs



US: no, tests



Trump: we could pack the churches



US: what no we need tests



Trump: nail salons



US: T E S T I N G



Trump: ok fine immigrant ban it is — feminist next door (@emrazz) April 21, 2020

28% of Doctors are immigrants

22% of Nurses are immigrants

20% of Pharmacists are immigrants

19% of Lab Techs are immigrants pic.twitter.com/2gvzyQfMAL — Aziz Gilani (@TexasVC) April 21, 2020