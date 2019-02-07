Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
The only redeeming moment for the visitors during the opening T20I came when Dinesh Karthik took a breathtaking catch to dismiss the Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell.
Photo credit: (AP Photo/Ross Setford)
A blistering 43-ball 84 knock from Tim Seifert, backed by some fiery cameos from the other batsmen helped the Black Caps thump India by 80 runs in the opening Twenty20 International match at the Westpac Stadium and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
This was also India’s worst defeat in the shortest format of the game as they were bowled out for a paltry 139 chasing a monumental score of 220.
However, the only redeeming moment for the visitors came when Dinesh Karthik took a breathtaking catch to dismiss the Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell.
The moment came in the 15 over when Karthik, who was guarding the boundary, pouched the ball, threw the ball back in play before crossing the rope and then dived full-length to complete the dismissal.
(Photo credit: AP Photo/Ross Setford)
Here's the video footage of the catch:
(Scroll to 4:42)
Karthik's athleticism earned him praises on Twitter.
DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch @DineshKarthik— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 6, 2019
What a catch!— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 6, 2019
Superb athleticism from Dinesh Karthik to complete the catch, with Daryl Mitchell sent packing.
- 164/3 (15 overs).#NZvIND #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals
DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch 🙌👏👏👏 @DineshKarthik #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/ciyfhO3mRF— Janak Raj khatri (@JanakRajkhatri3) February 6, 2019
I only take complicated catches easy catches doesn't excite me- Dinesh Karthik #INDvNZ #NZvIND #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/lh85RwQiGR— Vivek Jain (V J) (@Losereshwar) February 6, 2019
The usual followed. Memes.
When Dinesh Karthik sees a simple catch. #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/d9oFpLjZ9p— Bade Chote (@badechote) February 6, 2019
Dinesh Karthik 's range of catching today#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/KYbWMd3w8j— nitesh (@ouchh_potato) February 6, 2019
Dinesh Karthik— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 6, 2019
Drop
Catch
Drop
Catch
Drop pic.twitter.com/JZqzxvW9SO
DInesh Karthik Right Now #INDvNZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Qxx6hze9kj— Dr Khushboo ⚕️ (@KhushiKadri) February 6, 2019
This is How third Umpire was watching Dinesh Kartik 's Catch #NZvIND @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/PLACkVdwnD— Mukesh (@goelmukesh15) February 6, 2019
Easy catch lene ka kya faida? #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/SdVpqxIOif— Bajrangi Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) February 6, 2019
Dinesh Karthik is like that student who gets the highest marks in Maths but fails in Environmental Science. #NZvInd— Bade Chote (@badechote) February 6, 2019
How Dinesh Karthik came to the ground today😂#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qBAFPNpaAg— Rohan Thakur (@baelessPurush) February 6, 2019
Dinesh Karthik as a student left easy questions and solved the difficult ones. #NZvIND— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 6, 2019
#dineshkarthik is like that student who clear the toughest paper but fail in easy one's #INDvsNZ— Deepak Soni😝 (@what_deepakk) February 6, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- Ahead of Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Date Night
- Arvind Kejriwal-Led Delhi Government Launches Zero Fatality Corridor, To Reduce Road Accidents
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s