Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes

The only redeeming moment for the visitors during the opening T20I came when Dinesh Karthik took a breathtaking catch to dismiss the Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Photo credit: (AP Photo/Ross Setford)
Men in Blue had a forgetful outing when they came out to play the first T20I match against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday.

A blistering 43-ball 84 knock from Tim Seifert, backed by some fiery cameos from the other batsmen helped the Black Caps thump India by 80 runs in the opening Twenty20 International match at the Westpac Stadium and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

This was also India’s worst defeat in the shortest format of the game as they were bowled out for a paltry 139 chasing a monumental score of 220.

However, the only redeeming moment for the visitors came when Dinesh Karthik took a breathtaking catch to dismiss the Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell.

The moment came in the 15 over when Karthik, who was guarding the boundary, pouched the ball, threw the ball back in play before crossing the rope and then dived full-length to complete the dismissal.

Dinesh Karthik

(Photo credit: AP Photo/Ross Setford)

Here's the video footage of the catch:

(Scroll to 4:42)



Karthik's athleticism earned him praises on Twitter.













The usual followed. Memes.
































