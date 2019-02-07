Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes

DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch @DineshKarthik — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 6, 2019

What a catch!



Superb athleticism from Dinesh Karthik to complete the catch, with Daryl Mitchell sent packing.



- 164/3 (15 overs).#NZvIND #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 6, 2019

DK you lil beauty you! That was just a superrrrbbbbbb catch 🙌👏👏👏 @DineshKarthik #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/ciyfhO3mRF — Janak Raj khatri (@JanakRajkhatri3) February 6, 2019

When Dinesh Karthik sees a simple catch. #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/d9oFpLjZ9p — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 6, 2019

Dinesh Karthik



Drop

Catch

Drop

Catch

Drop pic.twitter.com/JZqzxvW9SO — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 6, 2019

This is How third Umpire was watching Dinesh Kartik 's Catch #NZvIND @DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/PLACkVdwnD — Mukesh (@goelmukesh15) February 6, 2019

Dinesh Karthik is like that student who gets the highest marks in Maths but fails in Environmental Science. #NZvInd — Bade Chote (@badechote) February 6, 2019

How Dinesh Karthik came to the ground today😂#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/qBAFPNpaAg — Rohan Thakur (@baelessPurush) February 6, 2019

Dinesh Karthik as a student left easy questions and solved the difficult ones. #NZvIND — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) February 6, 2019

#dineshkarthik is like that student who clear the toughest paper but fail in easy one's #INDvsNZ — Deepak Soni😝 (@what_deepakk) February 6, 2019

Men in Blue had a forgetful outing when they came out to play the first T20I match against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday.A blistering 43-ball 84 knock from Tim Seifert, backed by some fiery cameos from the other batsmen helped the Black Caps thump India by 80 runs in the opening Twenty20 International match at the Westpac Stadium and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.This was also India’s worst defeat in the shortest format of the game as they were bowled out for a paltry 139 chasing a monumental score of 220.However, the only redeeming moment for the visitors came when Dinesh Karthik took a breathtaking catch to dismiss the Kiwi debutant Daryl Mitchell.The moment came in the 15 over when Karthik, who was guarding the boundary, pouched the ball, threw the ball back in play before crossing the rope and then dived full-length to complete the dismissal.(Photo credit: AP Photo/Ross Setford)(Scroll to 4:42)Karthik's athleticism earned him praises on Twitter.The usual followed. Memes.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.