Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
RCB, who are no strangers to memes and mockery on the Internet, were greeted with some more by IPL fans as Bangalore became the first team to not qualify for the playoffs.
File image by IPL / Twitter.
The home team was knocked out of the contention after incessant rain in Bengaluru forced their crucial tie against Rajasthan Royals to first be shortened and then abandoned.
The match was delayed close to midnight and when the covers finally came off, the T20 match was reduced to a 5-over affair.
Put in to bat first, Kohli had a dream start for RCB but the men in red could only manage 62-7 in their five overs, thanks to some tight bowling from RR and a hat-trick by Shreyas Gopal.
In reply, RR put up 41-1 in 3.2 overs, needing 22 more runs in 10 balls but another downpour saw the match instantly called off.
RCB can still qualify for the play offs if they win 2 out of their remaining 1 match. #RCBvRR— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2019
What do we say to the God of Victory?— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 30, 2019
RCB: Not today. #RCBvRR
The only good thing about the rain is that you can’t see RCB fans crying. #RCBvRR— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 30, 2019
MVP players of each franchise who keep their fans happy.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 30, 2019
CSK: Dhoni
MI: Hardik
KKR: Russell
SRH: Warner
KXIP: Rahul
RCB: Twitter Admin
RCB batsman trying to not get out#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/Xo4NFESW4i— Rajpurohit (@gajender00) April 30, 2019
#RCBvRR RCB Fans - "Ee Sala Cup Namde!"— Sourabh Jain (@Sourabh7jain) April 30, 2019
RCB - pic.twitter.com/GfTxXuzj1U
Kohli, ABD and Stoinis after getting out. 😂#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fEWWegK2yX— Ashoke Purohit (@Sarcashok) April 30, 2019
Well RCB tried their best but failed just short for another Allout #RcBvRR— Funnygut24🇮🇳 (@funnygut24) April 30, 2019
5 over 30 ball .— Chowkidar Subhash ChoudharY (@subhijaipur) April 30, 2019
7 ball used for out. 😀😀#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/m5LBbQ4e7p
Biggest irony 😂#RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/jGs6AxwVlU— Gaps (@chandu096) April 30, 2019
The performance of RCB keeps Kohli grounded. #RCBvRR— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 30, 2019
While the rain kept playing a spoilsport, humour wasn't lost on Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter account, which then engaged in a tic-tac-toe battle on the microblogging site - much to the amusement of fans.
The rain doesn't look like it's going anywhere! 🙄— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
Hey @RCBTweets, up for a game of tic-tac-toe? 😉
We'll start!
⚪⚪⚪
⚪⚪⚪
🔵⚪⚪ #HallaBol #RR #RCBvRR
🔴⚪⚪— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2019
⚪⚪⚪
🔵⚪⚪#playBold #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019
🔴⚪⚪— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
⚪⚪⚪
🔵⚪🔵#HallaBol #RR #RCBvRR
🔴⚪⚪— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2019
⚪⚪⚪
🔵🔴🔵
Oh look, covers are coming off! 😁😁😁😋😋😋#playBold #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019
🔴⚪🔵— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
⚪⚪⚪
🔵🔴🔵
Just in time, eh? 😉#HallaBol #RR #RCBvRR
🔴⚪— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2019
⚪🔴⚪
🔵🔴🔵
Match is truncated due to rain. 😋#RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019
*Uses the Living-Stone 💎 to turn back time*— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
🔴⚪🔵
⚪⚪⚪
🔵🔴🔵
With just a snap! 😋#HallaBol #RR #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/h5YQfZPvZq
Did someone say snap?— Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 30, 2019
🔴
⚪⚪
🔵🔴🔵#playBold #RCBvRR #VIVOIPL2019 pic.twitter.com/cIjhUWUwtQ
#NotToday #HallaBol #RR #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/IUmgg8LVGI— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 30, 2019
