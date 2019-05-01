Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy

RCB, who are no strangers to memes and mockery on the Internet, were greeted with some more by IPL fans as Bangalore became the first team to not qualify for the playoffs.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
File image by IPL / Twitter.
After facing six consecutive losses in the ongoing IPL, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore tried to gain some momentum in the matches that followed and frantically looked to climb from the bottom of the points table in a bid to qualify for the playoffs. However, Tuesday's contest against Rajasthan Royals sealed their fate and showed them the exit door in what turned out to be another trophy-less season.

The home team was knocked out of the contention after incessant rain in Bengaluru forced their crucial tie against Rajasthan Royals to first be shortened and then abandoned.

The match was delayed close to midnight and when the covers finally came off, the T20 match was reduced to a 5-over affair.

Put in to bat first, Kohli had a dream start for RCB but the men in red could only manage 62-7 in their five overs, thanks to some tight bowling from RR and a hat-trick by Shreyas Gopal.

In reply, RR put up 41-1 in 3.2 overs, needing 22 more runs in 10 balls but another downpour saw the match instantly called off.

RCB, who are no strangers to memes and mockery on the Internet, were greeted with some more by IPL fans as Bangalore became the first team to not qualify for the playoffs.


































While the rain kept playing a spoilsport, humour wasn't lost on Royal Challengers Bangalore's Twitter account, which then engaged in a tic-tac-toe battle on the microblogging site - much to the amusement of fans.


























