Twitter Reunion between Hollywood Actor and Her Teacher is Leaving Netizens Overwhelmed

Social media sometimes gives some unexpected pleasant experiences. Recently Twitter has witnessed some of the most delightful Student-teacher reunions. One such reunion was between actor Kerry Washington and her eighth grade teacher, Tiffany Bluemle.

On Wednesday, Washington was the host for the third night of the virtual event of 2020 Democratic National Convention. After she took the virtual stage of the event, she remarked, "When I was in 7th or 8th grade we memorized the preamble of the constitution and I've never forgotten it”. The first 15 words of our constitution are, 'We the people, of the United States in order to form a more perfect union ... we say more perfect because our union is not without flaws”.

On this remark of Washington, her teacher, Tiffany Bluemle tweeted, "I nearly fell off the couch when @kerrywashington mentioned her 8th-grade constitutional law class. I was her teacher. And so proud of her professional accomplishments and political advocacy."

I nearly fell off the couch when @kerrywashington mentioned her 8th grade constitutional law class. I was her teacher. And so proud of her professional accomplishments and political advocacy. https://t.co/Tey47FSRfD — Tiff Bluemle (@TiffanyBluemle) August 20, 2020

Washington replied to Bluemle's tweet in no time. She wrote, "OMG!!!! Hi Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!!"

OMG!!!! Hi 😍 Thank you for watching!!!!! And thank you for inspiring me and sooo many other students!!! https://t.co/Xf9wU6jbhI — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, tweeples are overwhelmed with the reunion. One of the user wrote, “Best tweet ever. A teacher never knows where the influence stops! #DNCConvention”

Best👏🏻tweet👏🏻ever👏🏻. A teacher never knows where the influence stops! #DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/jAKC5pzY9O — Snoopsrulez2 (@snoopsrulez2) August 20, 2020

Earlier, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also had a heartfelt reunion with her second grade tutor on Twitter.