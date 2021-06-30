Twitter Revealed They're a Min Yoongi Stan in a 'Smooth Like Butter' Reply

The prowess of fans of South Korean boy-band Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene (BTS), known as the Army, is one of its kind. Transcending borders, cultures, and language, BTS has won the hearts of millions across the world and now it seems even American tech giant Twitter is one of them. The hint of Twitter’s adoration for BTS came to light on Tuesday when it responded to a reply of a BTS fan.

Consisting of seven members: RM, Jung Kook, Jimin, j-hope, V, Jin, and Suga, the BTS pop icons have a global fan base of their own. So when Twitter posted an entirely unrelated tweet on Monday where it urged its users to forgive themselves rather than ask for an edit button on the social media platform, a fan Suga aka Min Yoongi asked that they just need more of BTS rapper’s content. Suga is the rapper of the band who also has his individual hip-hop alter ego known as Agust D.

The tweet posted by the fan soon caught the attention of BTS Army who started their own series of comments mentioning how Yoongi is always their first priority and forgiveness might not even make it to their list. Another fan commented how Yoongi comes first for them followed by Suga, third Agust D and later forgiveness.

With all the attention that was being given to Suga in the comments section, Twitter also followed suit and replied “yoongi first, forgiveness second.”

We need more of this Yoongi pic.twitter.com/hhPCoafnZF— yoonkimin⁷ (@msrightiee) June 29, 2021

Over 18.2k likes were given to the response by the tech giant as the Army rejoiced with Twitter’s reaction.

yoongi first, forgiveness second— Twitter (@Twitter) June 29, 2021

While some fans demanded complete fealty by Twitter and said that there is no second and just Yoongi at all times. “Yoongi first. Peroid. There is no second. Get a clue Twitter!” wrote a fan. While some fans wondered if the Twitter admin logged in to the wrong account and openly expressed its adoration for the South Korean artist. As one fan wrote, “Bestie, did you log into the wrong account?”

