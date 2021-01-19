News18 Logo

buzz

Pujara's Gutsy Show Inspires Memes as Indian Batsman Remains Unhinged Despite Nasty Blows
2-MIN READ

Pujara's Gutsy Show Inspires Memes as Indian Batsman Remains Unhinged Despite Nasty Blows

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara frustrated the Australian bowling attack-- a sight to cherish for the Indian cricket fans. Pujara's gutsy innings is being lauded on social media, his body blows have inspired memes that only compliment the Test batsman he is.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Day 5, fourth innings, Gabba Test. Both India and Australia are eying the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Draw has taken a backseat. India need less than 150 runs to win the match and clinch the historic series without the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin or Jasprit Bumrah. Australia, on the other hand, need 7 more wickets to wrap up the proceedings.

Then there is Cheteshwar Pujara. Braving one blow after the another. Aussie quicks are showing no mercy whatsoever. Pujara hangs in there, solid as a rock, stealing boundaries upon every opportunity coming his way. He's battered and bruised, yet he has batted for over 25 overs and looks determined to take India home.

Pujara has frustrated the bowling attack-- a sight to cherish for the Indian cricket fans. Pujara's gutsy innings is being lauded on social media, his (regular) body blows have inspired memes that only compliment the Test batsman he is.

Earlier in the day, Nathan Lyon, bowling his first over in India's inning had (almost) the prized wicket of Pujara; that was, according to the DRS and the third umpire. Lyon tossed one up outside off that spun in and Pujara - on the move down the track looking for a forward defense - got one on his pads with the Australian appealing for an LBW.

On-field umpire remained unmoved and the review was taken and though eventually, Australia were left disappointed as the ball tracker showed a considerable portion of the ball hitting the wickets and Pujara was saved due to Umpire's call.

You can catch the live action here.


