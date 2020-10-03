BUZZ

Twitter Says You Can't Hope for Donald Trump's Death in Tweets after POTUS Tests Covid+

Since Donald Trump announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, Twitter has seen a growing number of tweets hoping for his death | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

Taking to the platform, Twitter warned that hoping for death or bodily harm to the President was against its policies and that doing so would mean automatic suspension.

Buzz Staff

A day after the United States President and First Lady Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, social media seems to be filled with mean jokes and death wishes for the 72-year-old Trump.

The barrage of insensitive tweets increased to such an extent that social media platform Twitter had to come out and state that it will be suspending accounts sharing death wishes for Trump.

As per the microblogging platform, tweets wishing for the death of the President following his Covid-19 diagnosis were in conflict with the platform's policies and may end up in the suspension of such accounts.

Even as several people in America blame Trump for causing the death of 205,000 Americans by downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, several people called out such insensitive tweets.

However, others pointed out that Twitter was being partial to the President as others such as queer people, women and persons of colour were regularly threatened with death on the platform.

Twitter has, nevertheless, refused to cow down to criticism. In a statement given to The Guardian, a spokesperson said, "Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed". The company also said that policy, which had been in place since April, applied to all Twitter users on the platform and not just Trump.

What about other social media sites? As per a report in Vice, one can hope for the President's death, as long as they don't tag him.

