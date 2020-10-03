Twitter Says You Can't Hope for Donald Trump's Death in Tweets after POTUS Tests Covid+

A day after the United States President and First Lady Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, social media seems to be filled with mean jokes and death wishes for the 72-year-old Trump.

The barrage of insensitive tweets increased to such an extent that social media platform Twitter had to come out and state that it will be suspending accounts sharing death wishes for Trump.

As per the microblogging platform, tweets wishing for the death of the President following his Covid-19 diagnosis were in conflict with the platform's policies and may end up in the suspension of such accounts.

trump has covid.. hope he dies ‍♂️ — ELKO AKA THE BLACKSHEEP (@elkoisreal) October 2, 2020

Taking to the platform, Twitter warned that hoping for death or bodily harm to the President was against its policies and that doing so would mean automatic suspension.

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

Even as several people in America blame Trump for causing the death of 205,000 Americans by downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, several people called out such insensitive tweets.

If you’re tweeting you hope Trump dies then you need to realise you’ve become everything you profess to hate. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 2, 2020

I don't care who Donald Trump is or whatever he's done to your fragile egos, but wishing someone's death makes you a piece of shit. That's it. — 10ie (@10ieMB) October 2, 2020

I've been seeing a lot of people wishing death upon Donald Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19. As much as I don't like him and despite him influencing a lot of misfortunes over the past four years, it is still inhumane to wish death upon anybody. — ViolinGamer (@ViolinGamer) October 2, 2020

However, others pointed out that Twitter was being partial to the President as others such as queer people, women and persons of colour were regularly threatened with death on the platform.

When a tweet is “wishing or hoping for death” of:Ilhan Omar Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/yYyYUj1cJ6 — (@reset_by_peer) October 3, 2020

Donald Trump has personally threatened people using his Twitter platform, leading to harassment, death threats, and more risk of global thermonuclear war, but he also makes Twitter an enormous amount of money. They are proud to serve as his propagandists. https://t.co/hqVmuEKdt7 — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) October 2, 2020

Twitter has, nevertheless, refused to cow down to criticism. In a statement given to The Guardian, a spokesperson said, "Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against anyone are not allowed and will need to be removed". The company also said that policy, which had been in place since April, applied to all Twitter users on the platform and not just Trump.

What about other social media sites? As per a report in Vice, one can hope for the President's death, as long as they don't tag him.