Twitter Schools Covidiots Who Celebrated #9Minutes9PM with Firecrackers

Diwali came early for some Indians who burst crackers without hesitation across several cities in India | Image credit: Twitter

As the clock struck 9 pm, several Indians took to their rooftops as wel as streets to burst crackers on April 5 in response to PM Modi's call to light candles.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
At 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, Indians took to their windows, balconies and streets for the second time amid the "total" 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus. Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light diyas and candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm, Indians came out with all flames blazing to mark their solidarity.

Some Indians, however, seem to have confused the call to light candles as the celebration of Diwali. Starting at 9 pm, several cities lit up not just with the light of candles but also the sound of crackers.

Yes, in a bid to fight coronavirus which causes respiratory problems among other symptoms in those who contract it, many Indians burst crackers increased air pollution, all in the name of the PM. Several such instances were reported on social media from citoes like Delhi and Mumbai among others.

Actress Sonam Kappoor Ahujatweeted about crackers being burst in South Delhi.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also tweeted about it, as did comedian and social media celebrity Bhuvan Bam.

News18 journalists also reported the bursting of crackers in Delhi.

Other Twitter users also posted videos of crackers being burnt on balconies and within housing complexes. Following are some of the videos doing the rounds on social media.

This was tweeted from Delhi.

This tweet came from Gurgaon.

This one came from Lucknow.

This was the scene from a Kolkata rooftop, as tweeted by a Twitter user.

This video was shared from Dehradun.

Similar scenes unfolded across several Indian cities. A Twitter user From Delhi's Vaishali Nagar even tweeted a video of a building that caught fire due to the bursting of crackers. Yet another fire was reported at Solapur Airport by former journalist and Congress worker Srivatsa.

Many wondered where people were getting crackers from at a time when even essential commodities were ar a premium.

At a time when the total number of deaths due to coronavirus has crossed 79 in India with global deaths crossing of 65,000, the bursting crackers and the jubilation comes across as crass and illogical. Many took to social media to ridicule those who burst crackers.

